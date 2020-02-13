Huge Rummage Sale
Englewood United Methodist Church's Huge Rummage Sale continues today and Saturday inside and behind the church's Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Free entry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Thousands of items including furniture, small appliances, tools and hardware, electronics, books, kitchenware, clothes and shoes, artwork and crafts and more. Donate items at the drop-off shed until Feb. 6. Call 941-474-5588 for pickup of large items. To volunteer, call 941-475-3818. Proceeds benefit youth scholarships, Meals on Wheels, Englewood Helping Hand, FISH, Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, Foundations Preschool and other local organizations.
Bromeliad Blowout sale
Lemon Bay Garden Club will hold a Bromeliad Blowout sale from 9 a.m. to noon today and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, at the clubhouse at Yale and Cedar streets. The club has a huge selection of bromeliads and will be open to the public for this special sale. Proceeds help send Englewood children to the Florida Federated Garden Club's Wekiva Springs State Park and benefit the Englewood Elementary School's gardening programs.
Valentines at the Legion
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113 will have its Be My Valentine Dinner Dance tonight at the Post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. $15 includes pork loin dinner with applesauce, mixed vegetables, small potatoes, dessert and coffee. Cocktails are at 5 p.m. p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and music by Heart and Soul at 7 p.m. This is open to the public. Call the Post at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Charity bingo
A fun afternoon of bingo will benefit the Lemon Bay Woman's Club's scholarship funds for Lemon Bay High students. It's set for noon Feb. 16 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Games start at 1 p.m. It's a $21 donation for a bingo pack which includes dobbers. There will be raffles and more. For more information, contact Terry at 941-474-3520.
Boating class
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is offering a single-session "Suddenly in Command" boating class from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Coast Guard Auxiliary building, 1949 Englewood Road, Englewood. Mariners become “Suddenly in Command” if the captain becomes incapacitated, falls overboard or purchases a new boat and step aboard for the first time. There is no fee for this class. Call Dane Hahn at 941-681-0312 for more information and to register. You may also visit our website at www.coastguardenglewood.com
Advanced care planning
"My Life, My Choice,” a program about advanced care planning, will be presented at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in St. David’s Parish Hall, 401 S Broadway, Englewood. It's hosted by The Women of St. David’s. Refreshments will be served. The Rev. Vickie McDonald will present “The Pastoral Perspective.” She will describe how a pastor provides a prayerful and spiritual presence focused on an individual’s wishes during illness or end of life. All are welcome. For more information, please call the church office at 941-474-3140.
AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Englewood will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. Play for $5. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for more information.
Englewood East meeting
Englewood East residents can hear an update of what Charlotte County government is planning for the area in 2020 at the next meeting of the Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association, set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N Access Road. A member of the county administration staff will speak. All are invited to attend and bring your questions about county government.
Pig Pickin' craft show
The 7th annual Pig Pickin' and Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) is set for Feb. 21-22. The Arts & Craft Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22. The Pig Pickin’ is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Ticket are $12 for Chef Alfred’s pulled pork or chicken plus extras, sauce. Eat in or pick up. Also choose cookies for $5 per container. On Saturday, Feb. 22, enjoy Boy Scout Troop 776’s pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $10 and includes pancakes, an omelet bar with Chef Alfred and his Junior Chefs, and more. Get tickets in the church office, 941-697-1747.
Health & Wellness Fair
Area residents will an opportunity for a variety of health screenings and information at the Eighth Annual Health & Wellness Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living, 550 Rotonda Blvd W. There is no admission charge. Proceeds from a raffle and food service will benefit St. David’s Jubilee Center which provides food, clothing and other supplies to under-served families and the homeless. Healthy living is the underlining theme. More than 28 agencies will be on hand to offer a range of services from blood pressure checks, dental, hearing, CPR, blood sugar testing and many more. Prize drawings will be offered, as well as lunch service. For more information contact Brenda Peckham at 941-698-1198.
Storyteller at library
Join storyteller Dave Bernheisel for a free program from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Englewood Charlotte Library's meeting room, 3450 N. Access Road. The presentation "Saving a Maritime Treasure" is the story of saving the historic lightship Overfalls, encased in seven feet of mud, and putting her in a setting worthy of her past and the crews who served aboard. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. For more information, call 941-681-3736.
Giant book sale
The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will have a fundraising book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the library, 3450 Access Road. Due to the incredibly generous donation of 3000 plus books, this sale is a must for book-lovers. Tables are inside and outside. All are welcome.
Sailing open house
Englewood Sailing Association open house will be 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., in Englewood. ESA is an all volunteer, non-profit teaching organization introducing youth and adults to the world of sailing. They are looking for potential volunteers. No prior sailing experience is required. To learn more, visit englewoodsailing.org, or call 941-500-9622.
Democratic Club
The Englewood Democratic Club meet at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. Members will elect officers and board members for 2020. Members will gather afterward at Stefano's Restaurant, 401 S. Indiana Ave., for a social get-together. Democrats registered to vote in Florida are eligible to join the club as voting members, and any U.S. registered voter, regardless of affiliation, may join the Club as an associate (non-voting) member. The club will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the library. For more information call 941-475-4607, email englewooddemclub@gmail.com or go to www.englewooddemclub.org.
Italian Night
The Knights of Columbus, Council 7672 will celebrate Italian Night from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Parish Hall of St. Francis of Assisi, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Spaghetti, meat balls, sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a drink is $10, free for kids under 12. Proceeds go to local charities. Large tables can be reserved by texting 609-703-1332.
Seafood 101
Join award-winning cookbook author and celebrity Chef Warren Caterson at a fundraising event for the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center on Feb. 27 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Learn how to prepare your fresh catch (or market find) like a professional with this entertaining and energetic presentation. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary light refreshments in addition to Chef Warren’s samples. Socializing is 5 p.m., with the presentation at 5:30 PM. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Phone 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Rummage sale
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club will sponsor a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 28 at the Rotonda West Community Center in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle. Household items, clothing, craft items, jewelry, books, and baked goods will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Englewood Community Care Clinic, Englewood Meals On Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and the GFWC RWWC General Fund. For more information, please contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club welcomes new members. Residency in Rotonda West is not a requirement. If interested, contact Clare Imrie at 941-214-8553 or rwwcmembership@hotmail.com.
LBHS Poetry Slam
The Lemon Bay High School’s 7th Annual Poetry Slam “Shout Out at the Bay” is set for For 6:30 p.m. March 3 in the school’s Black Box Theater. The public is invited and admission is free. This long-running LBHS event will pay $100 to the winner, $50 for the runner up, and several random gift cart prizes for participants. Register for Poetry Slam before Feb. 21. Practice is Feb. 28. There is no cost to register. Check out the LBHS homepage for more information at yourcharlotteschools.net, or contact Mrs. Roach for more information.
Buchan Airport Fly-In
The 14th Annual Buchan Airport Fly-In is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 7 on the south side of Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Watch the planes fly in and park while you eat breakfast under a tent. Quiche, pastries, orange juice and coffee served for $6. View vintage, experimental, homebuilt and general aviation aircraft. Meet and greet visiting aviators. Proceeds benefit LBHS scholarships. For additional information, please contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or conquestmusic@comcast.net.
Sailing classes
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewoood Sailing Association's Adult Sailing Class, March 9-12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Cost is $195 and registration opens Feb. 10 at the Englewood SKY Family YMCA. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing, trained in CPR and First Aid. Contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org. Must be 18 or older.
Blue Jean Ball 2020
The Englewood Elementary PTA will hold its annual fundraising Blue Jean Ball 2020, at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Limpin’ Donkey Saloon barn behind 570 Pinto Trail, Englewood. Tickets are $100 per person, or $40 for EES employees. Dress code is “Western Fun.” For more information, contact Rachel Faro at rachelmariefaro@gmail.com, or visit whoozin.com/EESBLUEJEANBALL2020 to purchase tickets.
