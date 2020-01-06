Bridge closed to boats
Tom Adams Bridge will be closed to boat traffic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on today (Tuesday, Jan. 7). The bridge is on Beach Road and links mainland to Manasota Key and Englewood Beach. Vehicle traffic will not be closed. For information, contact Patrick Ferriter at 941-681-3776 or Patrick.Ferriter@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Englewood flag football
The Englewood Cats are forming an NFL flag football league, playing from Jan. 17-March 6. Registrations are open now and will close Friday. This is a co-ed league for all ages 5 to 17. Age groups are: A. 5-6-year-olds, B. 7-10-year-olds, C. 11-14-year-olds, and D. 15-17-year-olds. Cost is $50, and includes flag belt, mouthpiece and a reversible NFL Jersey. Registrations and more information are at www.playyon.com/eaaa or the Englewood Cats page on Facebook.
Just Neighbors meets
Just Neighbors will meet at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday, Jan. 7), in St. David's Church Hall, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. The speaker is Tom Pritchard, who will be sharing timely information on Social Justice, Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity (S.U.R.E.), an interfaith organization committed to bringing justice, fairness equity and peace to Sarasota County.
Just Neighbors is a community ministry, comprised of representatives, from organizations, churches, and individuals that work together to bring awareness of the problems for low-income families and the homeless in our community. The goal is working together, sharing information and resources that may assist in making a difference in the lives of those seeking help. The process involved is four step,listening, research,action and monitoring. Come and hear how each of these steps can help over come a problem in our society. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served before the meeting. Come early and network with others in the community. For more information, call Pat Knox at 941-276-6720.
Kings Brass performs
The Englewood United Methodist Church 12th Annual Music Ministry Concert Series presents Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 in the Sanctuary at 700 E. Dearborn St. These professional musicians deliver an unforgettable high-energy performance on trumpets, trombones, tuba, percussion, and keyboards. Their diverse repertoire ranges from classical and hymn favorites through jazz spirituals and patriotic marches. Purchase the $10 tickets at www.englewoodumc.net, in the church office, or at the door. Child and student admission is free with a paying adult. For information, call the church at 941-474-5588 weekdays.
Card party
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood (Grove City). Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Please make reservations by Jan. 6 at www.sfoachaturch.com, or call 941-697-4899 ext. 6 and leave a message with your name, phone number and number of people at your table. Tickets are $8 and includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome.
Rotonda Woman's Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 am. The first meeting of the new year will feature an arts and craft show displaying items made by club women in various Art categories. Winners of today’s competition will move on to a District competition. The Club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community. For further information visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org, or contact club Membership Chairman at rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents and guests are always welcome.
Eat pancakes, donate blood
The Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will sponsor a blood drive Sunday, Jan. 12, during pancake breakfast. The Big Red Bus from OneBlood will be at the church parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donors will receive a free pancake breakfast, a T-shirt, a Culvers coupon, a Bealls discount coupon and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Your donation helps save lives.
The pancake breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The delicious meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea made with love by our Knights of Columbus, council 7672. Cost is $6, children under 12 eat free. Proceeds go to support our local charities.
Native Plant Society
The Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will present “Unintended Consequences of the Fertilizer Ordinance on Lee County Storm Water Ponds,” a talk by By Dr. Ernesto Lasso de la Vega, biologist at the Lee County Hyacinth Control District. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Lemon Bay Park, 570 Bay Park Blvd., Englewood. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. for snacks and social time.
The Mangrove Chapter meets the second Tuesday of each month October through May. Field trips are held the last Saturday of each month. For more information, visit mangrove.fnpschapters.org.
Author to speak
Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will present author Cassandra King Conroy at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Trinagli Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, and adjacent to the library. Admission is free. Cassandra King Conroy was an author prior to meeting her husband, Pat Conroy. She is the author of "Tell Me a Story, My Life with Pat Conroy," "The Sunday Wife" and "The Same Sweet Girls." For more information, visit www.friendsofenglewoodfllibrary.org.
Give blood in Rotonda
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will sponsor a OneBlood Drive on the Big Red Bus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in the parking lot of the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. You must be 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and present a form of identification. You will receive a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening. Appointments are not required, but for faster service appointments may be scheduled by calling 610-952-1333.
Murder Mystery dinner
Are you a sleuth? Like to solve a good mystery? The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda W., is sponsoring a Murder Mystery Dinner on Jan. 18. Cocktail Hour is 5-6 pm, continuing on with family-style dinner from 6-7 p.m., featuring homemade baked ziti, salad, garlic bread with dessert and coffee. Cost is $25 ($45 per couple). Eight people per table. Deadline for tickets is Jan. 10. No walk-ins. Call Tina, Delores or Laura at 697-3616 for details.
Garden Club sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its annual Rummage and Plant Sale Jan. 23-25 at their historic clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. This is the club's biggest fundraiser of the year, and offers many unique items, including many plants lovingly grown by the club members. The preview sale with a $3 admission is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The public sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, and admission is free for those days. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund and its community projects. For more info or to donate items, please call 941-474-9069 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Sailing open house
Englewood Sailing Association will have an open house, set for 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. The Sailing Association is an all volunteer, nonprofit teaching organization introducing youth and adults to the world of sailing. The group is always looking for potential volunteers. No prior sailing experience is required. The public is invited to come visit with the club members and see their facility at the park. To learn more about ESA, visit englewoodsailing.org or call 941-500-9622.
Stump Pass Park fundraiser
The Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park will host a “Beach Bash For Stump Pass” from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood
The Friends supports the State Park by providing programs and equipment to enhance the experience of all who visit the most beautiful beach in Charlotte County. The group is raising money to buy the rangers an all-terrain vehicle to use on the park's trails and beaches. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com. Live Caribbean music by steel drum player Harold Antoine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and free boat rides (while seats last and weather permitting) are included. Cash bar, silent auction, and beautiful sunset also available. For more information on sponsorship, tickets, or Vacation Getaway chance tickets contact FriendsofStumpPass@gmail.com.
Historian to speak
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, for a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. McCarthy will talk about the impacts of rising seas to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Historical Spanish Pint, and Egmont Key. Learn how archeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. Reservations are mandatory at 941-475-0769.
'Brains and Balance'
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program from 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3 to March 18 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. Register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Craft show vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.