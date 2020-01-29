Neighborhood sale
The Tangerine Woods community will have a neighborhood flea market and craft sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1 at 755 Tangerine Woods Blvd., Englewood. Homemade items, baked goods and much more will be on sale. Call 941-473-2132 for more information.
Fun auction
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, is hosting a fun auction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Items from businesses and homemade items, bake sale and special prizes. There will be food available. Admission is free and open to the public. For information, call 941-697-3616.
Career workshop
The Project Return to Work, R2W, is sponsoring a free career exploration workshop at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Englewood First Church of Christ, Scientists, 35 S. Oxford Drive, Englewood. The event will help veterans and their spouses and anyone else who need free employment services and resources, plus a 20-minute webinar on employment followed by an in-person workshop showing how to use R2W innovative tools to help with career goals. Any students in the STEM program can earn credits and stipends through the R2W program. For more information, call 720-359-1541 or visit www.return2work.org.
'Brains and Balance'
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program from 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3 to March 18 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. Register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'Cruising the Seas'
The St. Raphael CCW will have its "Cruising the Seas" Fashion Show at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at The Waverly restaurant, 2095 N. Beach Road, Englewood. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the parish office, or by contacting Sue Salveggio at 508-308-1380. Proceeds will benefit the local charities. Some of last year's recipients are, Kids Needs of Englewood, Meals on Wheels, Venice area Pregnancy Care, FISH of Englewood, Englewood Community Care Clinic, and Hugs for the Homeless.
Card party
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Feb. 5 at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood (Grove City). Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Please make your reservations by Feb. 3 at www.sfoachurch.com or call 941-697-4899 ext. 6 and leave a message. Tickets are $8 for lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome.
Polka Party 2020
The Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., will will present Polka Party 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The Eddie Forman Orchestra, a western Massachusetts polka band that has been performing before audiences since 1968, will perform. Forman is an educator, performer, composer, arranger and recording artist who was inducted into the International Polka Music Hall of Fame in 2006. Doors and kitchen open at 4:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $16; $18.00 at the door. Call 941-474-1404 or 570-650-0436.
Lions flea market
The Englewood Lions Flea Market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Lions Clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. The next one is Feb. 9. Shop for crafts, jewelry, yard sales items, lots of food and knickknacks. Vendors are wanted. For more information, contact Kathy at 941-830-0129.
Knights pancakes
The Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will have a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 9. Cost is $6 and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea, made with love by our Knights of Columbus, council 7672. Children under 12 eat free. Proceeds support local charities.
AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary, Englewood, will have its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. The Post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and helping veterans who need assistance. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for information about membership.
Native Plant Society
The Mangrove Chapter of The Florida Native Plant Society February Program meets Feb. 11 Lemon Bay Park 570 Bay Park Blvd., Englewood. Social time is at 6:15 p.m. with a 7 p.m. program featuring Tom Heitzman speaking on "Landscaping for Wildlife with Florida Native Plants." An award-winning landscape designer, naturalist, and owner of Sweet Bay Native Nursery in Parrish, Heitzman has been working to preserve and plant Real Florida for decades, providing leadership to the local Serenoa Chapter Florida Native Plant Society and serving in multiple board and committee capacities with the Florida Association of Native Nurseries and Manatee Audubon. For more information on FNPS Mangrove Chapter upcoming programs and field trips see mangrove.fnpschapters.org, email MangroveFNPS60@gmail.com or call 941-769-3633.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets twice monthly on Thursdays to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Huge Rummage Sale
Englewood United Methodist Church will have its annual fundraising Huge Rummage Sale Feb. 13-15 inside and behind the church's Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Early bird special is 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for $5. Entry is free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15. Thousands of items including furniture, small appliances, tools and hardware, electronics, books, kitchenware, clothes and shoes, artwork and crafts and more. Donate items at the drop-off shed until Feb. 6. Call 941-474-5588 for pickup of large items. To volunteer, call 941-475-3818. Proceeds benefit youth scholarships, Meals on Wheels, Englewood Helping Hand, FISH, Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, Foundations Preschool and other local organizations.
Advanced care planning
'My Life, My Choice,” a program about advanced care planning, will be presented at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in St. David’s Parish Hall, 401 S Broadway, Englewood. It's hosted by The Women of St. David’s. Refreshments will be served. The Rev. Vickie McDonald will present “The Pastoral Perspective.” She will describe how a pastor provides a prayerful and spiritual presence focused on an individual’s wishes during illness or end of life. All are welcome. For more information, please call the church office at 941-474-3140.
AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Englewood will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Rd. Play for $5. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for more information.
Pig Pickin' craft show
The 7th annual Pig Pickin' and Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) is set for Feb. 21-22. The Arts & Craft Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22.
The Pig Pickin’ is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Ticket are $12 for Chef Alfred’s pulled pork or chicken plus extras, sauce. Eat in or pick up. Also choose cookies for $5 per container.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, enjoy Boy Scout Troop 776’s pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $10 and includes pancakes, an omelet bar with Chef Alfred and his Junior Chefs, and more.
Get tickets in the church office, 941-697-1747.
Friends book sale
The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will have a fundraising book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the library, 3450 Access Road. Due to the incredibly generous donation of 3000 plus books, this sale is a must for book-lovers. Tables are inside and outside. All are welcome.
Spaghetti dinner
The Knights of Columbus, Council 7672 will serve spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Parish Hall of St. Francis of Assisi, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Spaghetti, meat balls, sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a drink is $10, free for kids under 12. Proceeds go to local charities. Large tables can be reserved by texting 609-703-1332.
Rummage sale
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club will sponsor a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 28 at the Rotonda West Community Center in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle. Household items, clothing, craft items, jewelry, books, and baked goods will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Englewood Community Care Clinic, Englewood Meals On Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and the GFWC RWWC General Fund. For more information, please contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club welcomes new members. Residency in Rotonda West is not a requirement. If interested, contact Clare Imrie at 941-214-8553 or rwwcmembership@hotmail.com.
LBHS POETRY SLAM
The Lemon Bay High School’s 7th Annual Poetry Slam “Shout Out at the Bay” is set for For 6:30 p.m. March 3 in the school’s Black Box Theater. The public is invited and admission is free.
This long-running LBHS event will pay $100 to the winner, $50 for the runner up, and several random gift cart prizes for participants. Register for Poetry Slam before Feb. 21. Practice is Feb. 28. There is no cost to register. Check out the LBHS homepage for more information at yourcharlotteschools.net, or contact Mrs. Roach for more information.
Buchan Airport Fly-In
The 14th Annual Buchan Airport Fly-In is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 7 on the south side of Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Watch the planes fly in and park while you eat breakfast under a tent. Quiche, pastries, orange juice and coffee served for $6. View vintage, experimental, homebuilt and general aviation aircraft. Meet and greet visiting aviators. Proceeds benefit LBHS scholarships. For additional information, please contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or conquestmusic@comcast.net.
BLUE JEAN BALL 2020
The Englewood Elementary PTA will hold its annual fundraising Blue Jean Ball 2020, at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Limpin’ Donkey Saloon barn behind 570 Pinto Trail, Englewood. Tickets are $100 per person, or $40 for EES employees. Dress code is “Western Fun.” For more information, contact Rachel Faro at rachelmariefaro@gmail.com, or visit whoozin.com/EESBLUEJEANBALL2020 to purchase tickets.
