History of the springs
Want to learn all about the history and mystery of Warm Mineral Springs and the archaeological and ecological preserve of Little Salt Spring? Steven H. Koski, Sarasota County's Archaeologist for Historical Resources, will present an hour-long video commentary for the Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Unitarian/Universalist church, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Koski has studied the two sites for more than 30 years. The public is invited.
Garden Club sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its annual Rummage and Plant Sale Jan. 23-25 at their historic clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. This is the club's biggest fundraiser of the year, and offers many unique items, including many plants lovingly grown by the club members. The preview sale with a $3 admission is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The public sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, and admission is free for those days. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund and its community projects. For more info or to donate items, please call 941-474-9069 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Sailing open house
Englewood Sailing Association will have an open house, set for 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. The Sailing Association is an all volunteer, nonprofit teaching organization introducing youth and adults to the world of sailing. The group is always looking for potential volunteers. No prior sailing experience is required. The public is invited to come visit with the club members and see their facility at the park. To learn more about ESA, visit englewoodsailing.org or call 941-500-9622.
Give blood in Rotonda
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will sponsor a OneBlood Drive on the Big Red Bus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 in the parking lot of the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. You must be 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and present a form of identification. You will receive a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening. Appointments are not required, but for faster service appointments may be scheduled by calling 610-952-1333.
Lions' pork loin dinner
The Englewood Lions have set their annual Pork Loin Dinner for 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road. Dinner will be marinated pork loin, mashed potatoes, German sauerkraut, corn pudding, applesauce, apple crisp and a beverage. Tickets are $12 at the door, or $11 if purchased by Jan. 21. Reserve tickets by calling 698-7508. Take-outs are available. All proceeds benefit the local community.
Stump Pass Park fundraiser
The Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park will host a “Beach Bash For Stump Pass” from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood
The Friends supports the State Park by providing programs and equipment to enhance the experience of all who visit the most beautiful beach in Charlotte County. The group is raising money to buy the rangers an all-terrain vehicle to use on the park's trails and beaches. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com. Live Caribbean music by steel drum player Harold Antoine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and free boat rides (while seats last and weather permitting) are included. Cash bar, silent auction, and beautiful sunset also available. For more information on sponsorship, tickets, or Vacation Getaway chance tickets contact FriendsofStumpPass@gmail.com.
Native Plant Society field trip
The Florida Native Plant Society's Mangrove Chapter has a field trip set for 9 a.m. Jan. 25 at Myakka State Forest, 2555 S. River Road, Englewood. Myakka State Forest was purchased in 1995 as a part of the Myakka Estuary Conservation and Recreation Lands project.The majority of the forest is within the city limits of North Port. The forest is comprised primarily of mesic flatwoods with a mixtureof longleaf and slash pines with a palmetto understory and numerous depression marshes. There is a $2 entrance fee. Contact Al Squires at 941-769-3633 or ahsquires1@comcast.net.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school. The next one is Jan. 25. The public is invited to check out the variety of up to 90 vendors, selling produce, art, artisanal and prepared food, and more. For more information about shopping and vendors, visit Manta Market on Facebook or email mantamarket@comcast.net.
Ham radio field day
The Englewood Amateur Radio Society members will be operating their radios and demonstrating their communications skills as part of the Ham Radio Winter Field Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park, 2710 S. McCall Road. All are welcome to come by and check out ham radio.
Invitational Art Festival
The 33rd Annual Englewood Bank & Trust Invitational Art Festival is 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Jan. 25-26 at the bank's main branch at 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Everything from handmade clothing to large original oil paintings, incredible sculpture, hand forged jewelry, acrylics, watercolors, pottery, photography, printmaking and glass will represented among the artists. Food and refreshments will be available. Carroll Swayze at 941-266-6434 for more information.
History of the Hermitage
“The History of the Hermitage: From Nudist Colony to Artist Colony,” with Patricia Caswell, Hermitage co-founder and program director, is set for noon Monday, Jan. 27, at the Manasota Beach Club, 7660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. The 1907 cottage on the beach was rotted and rusted in the 1990s. It took a diverse team of caring folks to save it from the elements. Beach Club owner Buffy Crampton will add to the story as Caswell tells backstage tales — from pioneers to Pulitzers. The fee, which includes lunch, is $25. For reservations, call 941-474-2614.
Historian to speak
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, for a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. McCarthy will talk about the impacts of rising seas to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Historical Spanish Pint, and Egmont Key. Learn how archeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. Reservations are mandatory at 941-475-0769.
Neighborhood sale
The Tangerine Woods community will have a neighborhood flea market and craft sale from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at 755 Tangerine Woods Blvd., Englewood. Homemade items, baked goods and much more will be on sale. Call 941-473-2132 for more information.
Fun auction
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, is hosting a fun auction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb.1. Items from businesses and homemade items, bake sale and special prizes. There will be food available. Admission is free and open to the public. For information, call 941-697-3616.
'Brains and Balance'
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program from 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3 to March 18 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. Register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'Cruising the Seas'
The St. Raphael CCW will be sponsoring a "Cruising the Seas" Fashion Show at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Waverly Restaurant, 2095 N. Beach Road, Englewood. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the parish office, or by contacting Sue Salveggio at 508-308-1380 The Fashion Show proceeds will benefit the local charities in our community. Some of last years recipients are, Kids Needs of Englewood, Meals on Wheels, Venice area Pregnancy Care, FISH of Englewood, Englewood Community Care Clinic, Hugs for the Homeless to name a few.
Card party
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Feb. 5 at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood (Grove City). Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Please make your reservations by Feb. 3 at www.sfoachurch.com or call 941-697-4899 ext. 6 and leave a message. Tickets are $8 for lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome.
Lions flea market
The Englewood Lions Flea Market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Lions Clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. The next one is Feb. 9. Shop for crafts, jewelry, yard sales items, lots of food and knicknacks. Vendors are wanted. For more information, contact Kathy at 941-830-0129.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets twice monthly on Thursdays to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Craft show vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Rummage sale
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club will sponsor a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 28 at the Rotonda West Community Center in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle. Household items, clothing, craft items, jewelry, books, and baked goods will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Englewood Community Care Clinic, Englewood Meals On Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and the GFWC RWWC General Fund. For more information, please contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club welcomes new members. Residency in Rotonda West is not a requirement. If interested, contact Clare Imrie at 941-214-8553 or rwwcmembership@hotmail.com.
Buchan Airport Fly-In
The 14th Annual Buchan Airport Fly-In is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 7 on the south side of Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Watch the planes fly in and park while you eat breakfast under a tent. Quiche, pastries, orange juice and coffee served for $6. View vintage, experimental, homebuilt and general aviation aircraft. Meet and greet visiting aviators. Proceeds benefit LBHS scholarships. For additional information, please contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or conquestmusic@comcast.net.
