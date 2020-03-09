Native Trees
The Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Lemon Bay Park, 570 Bay Park Blvd., Englewood. The program is “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: How to choose and care for native trees for your landscape,” with speaker Alice White of People for Trees. For more information, visitmangrove.fnpschapters.or
g, or call 941-769-3633
Project GraduationLemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment. The committee meets twice monthly on Thursdays to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Rotonda Woman’s ClubThe GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club’s monthly meeting is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9 a.m. The program is Peace River Canine Search and Rescue Team. For further information visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or email rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents and guests are always welcome.
Garden Club Flower ShowThe Lemon Bay Garden Club is hosting its free Flower Show on March 13-14, at its historic clubhouse, 480 W. Yale St., Englewood. There will be table-setting exhibits, ‘50s music, horticulture exhibits, handcrafted cards and plants for sale. Hours are 2-5 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Saturday’s show will include hot dogs and root beer floats for sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 941-474-9068 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Orchid Show, Sale
The Englewood Area Orchid Society will host it’s annual Orchid Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14 in the Fellowship Hall of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E Dearborn St., Englewood. There will be more than 9,000 square feet of sales and exhibits, retail orchids and supplies. Admission is $5 and parking is free. The Englewood Area Orchid Society meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S Broadway, Englewood. All are welcome. For further information, call 941-697-9237.
Lions Corned BeefThe Englewood Lions are hosting their annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. Dinner will be corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $13 at the door, $12 by March 10. Reserve tickets by calling 941-698-7508. Take-outs are available. All proceeds benefit the local community.
Plant Native DayThe Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will have its free Annual “Plant Native” Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Native plant sales, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lectures include “Gardens for Butterflies” at 10 a.m. by Laurel Schiller, Florida Native Plants Nursery, and ”Native Plants and their Pollinators” at 11 a.m. by Jean Evoy, former Miami-Dade County environmental planner, photographer and butterfly enthusiast. Chapter members and CHEC volunteers will answer questions. The Peace River Butterfly Society will have live butterfly-raising demonstrations, plants and supplies. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 941-475-0769 or visit www.CHNEP.org and www.mangrove.fnpschapters.org.
ENGLEWOOD EAST MEETING
The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association meets at 2:30 pm. Wednesday, March 18 at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N Access Road, Englewood. Learn more about the sidewalks planned for Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from Charlotte County Public Works liaison Kimberley Lewis-Tyson, and hear about the newly redrawn floodplain maps and how they can affect your insurance from specialist Kyle Arnold.The public is welcome.
AMVETS BUNCO
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Bunco, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. $5 to play. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for information.
MEDICARE 101
Counselors from the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program will offer a free seminar on Medicare 101 at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. The program teaches the basics of Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. A counselor will be available to answer questions afterwards. SHINE is a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. For more information, visit www.floridashine.org or call the Elder Helpline at 1-866-41-ELDER (1-866-413-5337).
SPRING FLING FASHIONS
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club’s Annual Spring Fling Luncheon and Fashion Show is set for 11 a.m. March 21 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda. Fashions provided by Ivy’s on Dearborn and The Shoe Shop by Ivy’s. There will be drawings and a silent auction. Tickets are $40. Proceeds will benefit Kids Needs of Greater Englewood and The Back Pack Kidz of Charlotte County. For information and tickets, please call Joyce at 941-830-0135 or Clare at 941-214-8553.
SARASOTA ORCHESTRA
The Englewood Performing Arts Series will close its 38th season with the annual performances of the Sarasota Orchestra at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Tickets are $25 and $30 at www.englewoodpas.org or 941-473-2787, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
‘SURVIVING SARASOTA’
The Lemon Bay Historical Society will present a talk on “Surviving Sarasota,” by author Clarissa Thomasson at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at the Historic Green Street Church, 510 Indiana Ave., Englewood. Learn about William Whittaker, who built a cabin in 1842 on a yellow bluff overlooking a bay he named “Sara Soto,” becoming the first American in the Florida territory to claim land in present-day Sarasota County. “Surviving Sarasota” is the title of one of eight books by Thomasson. The Historical Society will also host a community sing-a-long at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 29, with pastor Don Burlock, also at the Historic Church Museum. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com.
FOSTER A PET
Suncoast Humane Society will host an hour-long educational session this month focusing on how you can join the team and become a foster from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at the Animal Care Center, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Please call 941-474-7884 to RSVP. To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society’s adoptable animals, programs, services, and different ways you can help, please visit www.humane.org.
ITALIAN DINNER
Knights of Columbus Council 7672 hosts an Italian dinner from 4-7 p.m. March 26 at St. Francis of Assisi, 6265 Placida Road, Grove City. Enjoy salad, spaghetti, sausage, meatballs, garlic bread, beverage and desert for $10 at the door. Children under 12 eat free. All proceeds go to local charities.
AMVETS 777 AUCTION
Amvets Post 777 will have a fundraising auction from 6-9 p.m. March 26 at the post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. Free donations are appreciated, or auction your own item for a $10 charge. Call Denny Martin at 941-460-8755 for more information.
BEACH CLEANUP
The Englewood Community Coalition has planned its Englewood Beach Cleanup for 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Pavilion 3 at Englewood Beach. Adult and youth volunteers are needed. Middle and high school students, and Students Working Against Tobacco are especially welcome. Sign up for community service hours by texting 941-681-0091. Free participant T-shirts will be available while supplies last. There will be prizes and giveaways. For more about the Englewood Community Coalition, visit ccenglewood.com.
HAVANA NIGHTS
The Barrier Island Parks Society will have its 24th Annual Green Gala celebrating BIPS’ 30th Anniversary at 5:30 p.m. March 30 at the Boca Bay Pass Club, 700 Gulf Blvd. This year’s Green Gala theme is “Havana Nights,” featuring Latin music and dance, epicurean cuisine, live and silent auctions, cash bar and beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico. Attire is tropical-casual. Ticket cost is $150. Event sponsorship opportunities and reserved tables for 10 are available. RSVP by March 13 at www.barrierislandparkssociety or call 941-964-0060.
The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents “Left Coast Connections,” a group exhibition curated by George Zebot, March 31-April 30, with an opening reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 18. This exhibition features the work of 31 artists with connections to the visionary artist and teacher Dick Oden, who taught at California State University Long Beach. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
CARD PARTY
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party is 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 at the church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood. Please make your reservations by March 30 at www.sfoachurch.com or call 941-697-4899. Tickets are $8 and includes your lunch, drinks, games and door prizes. All are welcome to attend.
BLUE JEAN BALL
The Englewood Elementary School PTA will hold its annual fundraising Blue Jean Ball 2020, at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Limpin’ Donkey Saloon barn behind 570 Pinto Trail, Englewood. Tickets are $100 per person, or $40 for EES employees. Dress code is “Western Fun.” For more information, contact Rachel Faro at rachelmariefaro@gmail.com, or visit whoozin.com/EESBLUEJEANBALL2020 to purchase tickets.
EASTER FESTIVAL
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church invites all children and their families to its free Easter Festival from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 4, at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove/Port Charlotte. Each child from the very young through fifth grade child will get a basket for eggs they find. The hunt will start at 10:20 a.m. There will be food, a bounce house, face painting and more. For more information, call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
GREAT SEASHELL HUNT
The Barrier Island Parks Society will host the Great Seashell Hunt from 11 a.m. to noon April 8, at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse, 880 Belcher Road, Boca Grande. Bring the kids for this seashell-filled event in partnership with Florida State Parks. Learn about barrier island shells, and then the hunt is on to find them on the beach and turn them in for prizes. RSVP at www.barrierislandparkssociety.org or call 941-964-0060.
FLORIDA LIGHTHOUSE DAY
The Barrier Island Parks Society will celebrate Florida Lighthouse Day on April 18 at both the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum and the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse, which are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day for climbs to the top. Cost is $5 per person, which supports the continuing preservation these two historic lighthouses for future generations. Both locations will have souvenirs to sell. Visit www.barrierislandparksociety.org or call 941-964-0060 for more information.
CRITTER CLASSIC
The Suncoast Humane Society’s 12th annual Critter Classic Golf Tournament is set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. April 18 at Riverwood Golf & Country Club, 4100 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Registration is $125 and includes continental breakfast at 7 a.m., greens fees, golf cart, golf bag handling, two drink tickets and buffet lunch. To register, to donate or to sponsor, visit www.humane.org or call Lena at 941-474-7884 ext 405.
BPW GOLF TOURNEY
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice have planned golf tournament fundraising event for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Cost of $115 per player includes all fees & buffet lunch. Foursomes are $400, and nongolfers can pay $30 for lunch only. For more information, visit www.bpwev.org.
ENGLEWOOD EARTH DAY
Join Barrier Island Parks Society for the Annual Englewood Earth Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Buchan Airport Community Park, Englewood. This free family and community event, hosted by Barrier Island Parks Society, is fun for all ages. Enjoy live music by Babyl, local drum groups, local nonprofits and vendors, educational programs, animal rescues, kid’s bike raffle, informative demos, plant sales, nature trail walks and more. Visit www.barrierislandparksociety.org or call 941-964-0060 for more information.
LB TOUCHDOWN CLUB GOLF
Lemon Bay Touchdown Club has planned its annual golf tournament for an 8 a.m. shotgun start on May 2 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda. Join in the fun while raising money for the upcoming 2020-2021 football season. Tickets will be $90 per player or $360 per team. To sponsor or to register, or to donate an auction item, please contact Jeremy Dowd at 941-223-4461, or Suzie Moore 941-270-6248, or email lbtdclub@gmail.com. Like the Lemon Bay Touchdown Club page on Facebook for updated information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.