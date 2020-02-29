CAREER WORKSHOP
Project Return to Work, R2W, is sponsoring a free career exploration workshop at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Englewood First Church of Christ, Scientists, 35 S. Oxford Drive, Englewood. The event will help veterans and their spouses and anyone else who need free employment services and resources, plus a 20-minute webinar on employment followed by an in-person workshop showing how to use R2W innovative tools to help with career goals. Any students in the STEM program can earn credits and stipends through the R2W program. For more information, call 720-359-1541 or visit www.return2work.org.
LBHS POETRY SLAM
The Lemon Bay High School’s 7th Annual Poetry Slam “Shout Out at the Bay” is set for For 6:30 p.m. March 3 in the school’s Black Box Theater. The public is invited and admission is free. This long-running LBHS event will pay $100 to the winner, $50 for the runner up, and several random gift cart prizes for participants. Register for Poetry Slam before Feb. 21. Practice is Feb. 28. There is no cost to register. Check out the LBHS homepage for more information at yourcharlotteschools.net, or contact Mrs. Roach for more information.
ST. FRANCIS CARD PARTY
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will have a card party luncheon at 11 a.m Wednesday March 4 at 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Admission is $8. For reservations go to www.sfoachurch.com or call 941-697-4899 ext. 6.
BUCHAN AIRPORT FLY-IN
The 14th Annual Buchan Airport Fly-In is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 7 on the south side of Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Watch the planes fly in and park while you eat breakfast under a tent. Quiche, pastries, orange juice and coffee served for $6. View vintage, experimental, homebuilt and general aviation aircraft. Meet and greet visiting aviators. Proceeds benefit LBHS scholarships. For additional information, please contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or conquestmusic@comcast.net.
MANTA MARKET
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school. The next one is March 7. The public is invited to check out the variety of up to 90 vendors, selling produce, art, artisanal and prepared food, and more. For more information about shopping and vendors, visit Manta Market on Facebook or email mantamarket@comcast.net.
LIONS FLEA MARKET
The Englewood Lions Flea Market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Lions Clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. The next one is March 8. Shop for crafts, jewelry, yard sales items, lots of food and knicknacks. Vendors are wanted. For more information, contact Kathy at 941-830-0129.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Knights of Columbus council 7672 hosts a pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. March 8 at St. Francis of Assisi, 6265 Placida Road, Grove City. Enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage, juice and coffee for $6 at the door. Children under 12 eat free. Proceeds go to local charities.
AMVETS AUXILIARY
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary, Englewood monthly meeting is 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for information.
NATIVE TREES
The Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Lemon Bay Park 570 Bay Park Blvd., Englewood. The program is "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: How to Choose and Care for Native Trees for Your Landscape" with speaker Alice White of People for Trees. For more information, visit mangrove.fnpschapters.org, or call 941-769-3633
PROJECT GRADUATION
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening. The committee meets twice monthly on Thursdays to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
SAILING CLASSES
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewoood Sailing Association's Adult Sailing Class, March 9-12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Cost is $195 and registration opens Feb. 10 at the Englewood SKY Family YMCA. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing, trained in CPR and First Aid. Contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org. Must be 18 or older.
ROTONDA WOMAN'S CLUB
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9 a.m. The program is Peace River Canine Search and Rescue Team. For further information visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or email rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents and guests are always welcome.
FLOWER SHOW
The Lemon Bay Garden Club is hosting its free Flower Show on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, at its historic clubhouse, 480 W. Yale St., Englewood. There will be table-setting exhibits, '50s music, horticulture exhibits, handcrafted cards for sale and plants for sale. Hours are 2-5 p.m. March 13 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14. Saturday's show will include hotdogs and root beer floats for sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 941-474-9068 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
PLANT NATIVE DAY
The Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will have its free Annual “Plant Native” Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Native plant sales from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lectures include “Gardens for Butterflies” at 10 a.m. by Laurel Schiller, Florida Native Plants Nursery, and ”Native Plants and their Pollinators” at 11 a.m. by Jean Evoy, former Miami-Dade County environmental planner, photographer and butterfly enthusiast. Chapter members and CHEC volunteers will answer questions. The Peace River Butterfly Society will have live butterfly-raising demonstrations, plants and supplies. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 941-475-0769 or visit www.CHNEP.org and www.mangrove.fnpschapters.org.
LIONS CORNED BEEF
The Englewood Lions are hosting their annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. Dinner will be corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $13 at the door, $12 by March 10. Reserve tickets by calling 941-698-7508. Take-outs are available. All proceeds benefit the local community.
AMVETS BUNCO
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Bunco, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Post,3386 N. Access Road. $5 to play. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for information.
ITALIAN DINNER
Knights of Columbus Council 7672 hosts an Italian dinner from 4-7 p.m. March 26 at St. Francis of Assisi, 6265 Placida Road, Grove City. Enjoy salad, spaghetti, sausage, meatballs, garlic bread, beverage and desert for $10 at the door. Children under 12 eat free. All proceeds go to local charities.
HAVANA NIGHTS
The Barrier Island Parks Society will have its 24th Annual Green Gala celebrating BIPS’ 30th Anniversary at 5:30 p.m. March 30 at the Boca Bay Pass Club, 700 Gulf Blvd. This year's Green Gala theme is "Havana Nights," featuring Latin music and dance, epicurean cuisine, live and silent auctions, cash bar and beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico. Attire is tropical-casual. Ticket cost is $150. Event sponsorship opportunities and reserved tables for 10 are available. RSVP by March 13 at www.barrierislandparkssociety or call 941-964-0060.
BLUE JEAN BALL
The Englewood Elementary PTA will hold its annual fundraising Blue Jean Ball 2020, at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Limpin’ Donkey Saloon barn behind 570 Pinto Trail, Englewood. Tickets are $100 per person, or $40 for EES employees. Dress code is “Western Fun.” For more information, contact Rachel Faro at rachelmariefaro@gmail.com, or visit whoozin.com/EESBLUEJEANBALL2020 to purchase tickets.
GREAT SEASHELL HUNT
The Barrier Island Parks Society will host the Great Seashell Hunt from 11 a.m. to noon April 8, at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse, 880 Belcher Rd, Boca Grande. Bring the kids for this seashell-filled event in partnership with Florida State Parks. Learn about barrier island shells, and then the hunt is on to find them on the beach and turn them in for prizes. RSVP at www.barrierislandparkssociety.org or call 941-964-0060.
FLORIDA LIGHTHOUSE DAY
The Barrier Island Parks Society will celebrate Florida Lighthouse Day on April 18 at both Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum and Gasparilla Island Lighthouse, which are open from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for climbs to the top. Cost is $5 per person and supports the continuing preservation these two historic lighthouses for future generations. Both locations will have souvenirs to sell that help preserve our lighthouses too. Visit www.barrierislandparksociety.org or call 941-964-0060 for more information.
ENGLEWOOD EARTH DAY
Join Barrier Island Parks Society for the Annual Englewood Earth Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Buchan Airport Community Park. Englewood. This free family and community event, hosted by Barrier Island Parks Society, is fun for all ages. Enjoy live music by Babyl, local drum groups, local nonprofits and vendors, educational programs, animal rescues, kid’s bike raffle give away, informative demos, plant sales, nature trail walks and more. Visit www.barrierislandparksociety.org or call 941-964-0060 for more information.
