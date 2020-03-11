Garden Club Flower Show
The Lemon Bay Garden Club is hosting its free Flower Show on March 13-14, at its historic clubhouse, 480 W. Yale St., Englewood. There will be table-setting exhibits, ’50s music, horticulture exhibits, handcrafted cards and plants for sale. Hours are 2-5 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Saturday’s show will include hot dogs and root beer floats for sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 941-474-9068 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Plant Native Day
The Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will have its free Annual “Plant Native” Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Native plant sales, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lectures include “Gardens for Butterflies” at 10 a.m. by Laurel Schiller, Florida Native Plants Nursery, and ”Native Plants and their Pollinators” at 11 a.m. by Jean Evoy, former Miami-Dade County environmental planner, photographer and butterfly enthusiast. Chapter members and CHEC volunteers will answer questions. The Peace River Butterfly Society will have live butterfly-raising demonstrations, plants and supplies. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 941-475-0769 or visit www.CHNEP.org and www.mangrove.fnpschapters.org.
Englewood East MeetingThe Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association meets at 2:30 pm. Wednesday, March 18 at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Learn more about the sidewalks planned for Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from Charlotte County Public Works liaison Kimberley Lewis-Tyson, and hear about the newly redrawn floodplain maps and how they can affect your insurance from specialist Kyle Arnold. The public is welcome.
