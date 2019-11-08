Ainger ramp work postponed
Work on the L.A. Ainger Boat Ramp in Englewood, which was scheduled to close from Nov. 12-26, has been postponed. For information, contact Travis Perdue at 941-764-4130 or Travis.Perdue@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Honoring veteransThe Englewood Chamber of Commerce and the Englewood Area Board of Realtors will honor local veterans on Monday as part of the American Legion Post 113’s 100th anniversary celebration. All are welcome to come enjoy the festivities. A ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and entertainment. Commemorative coins will be given out to local veterans and military as part of the Veterans Day event. The post is at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. More info can be found at www.englewoodchamber.com.
‘The Tuxedo Man!’
Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W Dearborn St., Englewood will present Chuck Gillespie’s “The Tuxedo Man!” music show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Gillespie has created an evening of great musical memories, featuring the melodies and stories of the men in black and white who entertained us for decades. Visit www.chucksings.com. Tickets can be purchased at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 941-475-6756.
Craft show vendorsVendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Craft BazaarRotonda West Woman’s Club Annual Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, rain or shine. Handcrafted items from Coastal Boutique creations, Christmas gifts, decorations, sewn gifts from our Sew n Sew ladies, “Cookies by the Pound” and more. Proceeds support our community.
The Artful Lobster
Acclaimed composer, performer and arts activist Daniel Bernard Roumain will headline the The Hermitage’s 11th annual Artful Lobster fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Hermitage, 660 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood. The Artful Lobster raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s nationally renowned artists’ residency program. Guests enjoy a lobster feast by Michael’s On East, a silent and live auction with Brent Greeno, and performances by Hermitage artists. Tickets begin at $190, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Reserve at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org or by calling Kelly Kennedy, event coordinator, at 941-713-2467.
Art Center’s open house
The Englewood Art Center will have its “Fall Open House,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the gallery, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. This indoor, family-friendly event features art exhibitions, artist demonstrations, and live music by the NepTunZ. Four exhibitions will be on display, including “Local Colors in Oil, Pastels, and Watercolor” by Diane Mannion in the Mitchell Gallery; paintings by Kaytee Esser in the Mangrove Gallery; watercolor paintings by Arnie Parios in the Members Gallery; and the “Aqueous Exhibition” by members of the Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society in the Loranager Gallery. A reception for all four exhibits is 2-4 p.m. The artist demonstrations will be 2-4 p.m. and feature Englewood Art Center instructors. Artists participating in demonstrations include Johan Bjurman (acrylic painting; still life); Robert Broyles (watercolor painting); Jeff Ellis (wood and chip carving); Paul Frehe (ceramics); Maggie McClellan (portraiture); and Sheryl Unwin (scratchboard and/or colored pencil drawings); and Nichole Moranda, an EAC ceramics and youth instructor. Create your own mobile decorated with faux fall “leaves” made from string, ribbon or wire. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Holiday Sales
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove Area) will have Holiday Sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today Nov. 9. Check out the Men’s Club Barn Sale, the Crafty Ladies’ handmade wares at the Crafts Sale in Oaks Cove and the delicious Bake Sale. For information, call 941697-1747 email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Golf tourney
Rotonda West American Legion Post 113 will host a veterans charity golf tournament Nov. 16 at Rotonda Golf and Country Club Palms, 266 Rotonda Circle. It will be a four-person card scramble with extra cards and forward tees for women, $5,000 hole-in-one prize and other contests and prizes. Fee of $65 includes golf with cart, refreshments and dinner by Blacken Blue BBQ at the Post. Get entry forms at the golf course or the Post at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, or call 941-697-3616. All proceeds go to local veteran and community charities.
Woman’s Club Craft Bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club’s Annual Craft Bazaar is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16 at the clubhouse at 51 N. Maple St. Club members and guests worked all year to hand craft unique holiday decorations, gifts and everyday items. Raffles for a handmade quilt and holiday wreath will be Nov. 16. Baked goods and a light lunch will be available. Proceeds go to local charities and to the upkeep of the clubhouse which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Holiday craft sale
The St. Raphael Council of Catholic Women will have Craft and Bake Sale frp, 3-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Englewood Elk’s Lodge, 401 Indiana Ave. It will feature all kinds of homemade and holiday crafts.
Thanksgiving dinner
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). Homebound individuals who live within 10 miles of the church may call before noon Nov. 25, to request delivery. Orders for take-outs will not be accepted early, but can be requested that day at the door. Sorry, no reservations. Volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Turkey Trot Fun Run
Englewood’s annual Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk is set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Drive. Registration begins 6:30 a.m. for the 7:30 a.m. start. Pre-register at Real Bikes Englewood, 445 S. Indiana Ave. with cash or check or at active.com. Goody bags will be presented to the first 200 registrants and all the items, food and prizes are being donated. All the funds from this 5K non-timed fun run and walk is donated to the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that has supported more than 100 local families since 2011. Please call Erin Halstead at 941-270-0539 or Melody at 941-445-7325 with any questions.
Career workshop
The Project Return to Work, R2W, is sponsoring a free career exploration workshop at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Englewood First Church of Christ, Scientists, 35 S. Oxford Drive, Englewood. The event will help veterans and their spouses and anyone else who need free employment services and resources, plus a 20-minute webinar on employment followed by an in-person workshop showing how to use R2W innovative tools to help with career goals. Any students in the STEM program can earn credits and stipends through the R2W program. For more information, call 720-359-1541 or visit www.return2work.org.
