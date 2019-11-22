Garden Tour & Fair today
The Lemon Bay Garden Club's annual Garden Tour & Fair continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Nov. 23. There are six private gardens on the tour, and the grounds of the Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St., Englewood, will be open for the plant fair and sale. Tickets are a $15 donation and are available at the following times at the Lemon Bay Garden Club’s clubhouse. Homemade crafts, cards and baked goods will be available for purchase, along with plants at the fair.
For more information, visit www.lemonbaygarden club.org, like the Lemon Bay Garden Club page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lbgc-fl, email lemonbaygarden club1@gmail.com, or call 941-474-9068.
Garden plant sale
Family Garden Club of Englewood will have its fundraising Garden Plant Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Nov. 23, at 1852 Whispering Pines Circle, Englewood. Visit the www.fgcefl.com for more information.
Holiday craft sale
The St. Raphael Council of Catholic Women Craft and Bake Sale continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Nov. 23, at the Englewood Elk's Lodge, 401 Indiana Ave. It will feature all kinds of homemade and holiday crafts.
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, Englewood, is seeking donations for wreaths to be placed at the graves of each of the 1,550 veterans interred at the cemetery on Dec. 14. If you wish to help, wreath costs $15, and for every two donations, the organization gets a third wreath for free.Please make your checks out to " Wreaths Across America" and send them to Nancy Carstens at P.O. Box 3553, Placida FL 33946.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry is gearing up for its second season of free Thursday night classic country and bluegrass music at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Players include Ev Dodge and The Sidemen with Classic Country, and Jake Lohr and Roy Smallwood with the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass bands. There will be guest entertainers by invitation. Come early with a lawn chair and a friend and plan to stay late.
Soccer registration
Englewood Youth Soccer is holding "earlybird" 2020 Spring registration through Sunday. Fee is $100 per player, but goes up to $125 after Nov. 24. Practices are 5:30 p.m. beginning the week of Feb. 10 at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road. Games are Friday nights from February to the end-of-season tournament on April 4. Register at www.englewoodsoccer.com or in person from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at the Sports Complex.
Thanksgiving dinner
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). Homebound individuals who live within 10 miles of the church may call before noon Nov. 25, to request delivery. Orders for take-outs will not be accepted early, but can be requested that day at the door. Sorry, no reservations. Volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Christmas rummage sale
Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., will have a huge rummage featuring Christmas items in the Fellowship Hall 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30. Visit with Santa from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. both days. All proceeds to to the church’s Foundations Early Childhood Education Center. For information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-681-3169 weekdays
Turkey Trot Fun Run
Englewood's annual Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk is set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Drive. Registration begins 6:30 a.m. for the 7:30 a.m. start. Pre-register at Real Bikes Englewood, 445 S. Indiana Ave. with cash or check or at active.com. Goody bags will be presented to the first 200 registrants and all the items, food and prizes are being donated. All the funds from this 5K non-timed fun run and walk is donated to the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that has supported more than 100 local families since 2011. Please call Erin Halstead at 941-270-0539 or Melody at 941-445-7325 with any questions.
Career workshop
The Project Return to Work, R2W, is sponsoring a free career exploration workshop at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Englewood First Church of Christ, Scientists, 35 S. Oxford Drive, Englewood. The event will help veterans and their spouses and anyone else who need free employment services and resources, plus a 20-minute webinar on employment followed by an in-person workshop showing how to use R2W innovative tools to help with career goals. Any students in the STEM program can earn credits and stipends through the R2W program. For more information, call 720-359-1541 or visit www.return2work.org.
Lions flea market
The Englewood Lions Flea Market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Lions Clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. The next one is Dec. 8. Shop for crafts, jewelry, yard sales items, lots of food and knicknacks. Vendors are wanted. For more information, contact Kathy at 941-830-0129.
Toastmasters open house
The Englewood Toastmasters Club is holding an open house at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at their new meeting location, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. The theme for the evening is: "Get a Head Start on your 2020 New Year's Resolution." Learn how to overcome your fear of public speaking, enhance your leadership skills, acquire communication skills. Gain self-confidence in your personal and professional life. Enjoy Christmas cookies, sip apple cider and enjoy the Toastmasters Experience. The community is invited. RSVP by Dec. 6 to Mary Leadbetter 941-697-1352.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school. The next one is Dec. 14. The public is invited to check out the variety of up to 90 vendors, selling produce, art, artisanal and prepared food, and more. For more information about shopping and vendors, visit Manta Market on Facebook or email mantamarket@comcast.net.
Craft show vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
