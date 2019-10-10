Teen Halloween Dance
The Englewood Community Coalition will present a free Halloween Dance for teens in seventh through 12th grade from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood. There will be a Zombie DJ, music, dancing, snacks, prizes, and a special guest from the grave. This is a safe, drug- alcohol-free event. Space is limited to 300 kids and their parents. For more information, contact Kay Tvaroch of the Englewood Community Coalition at kay@ccEnglewood.com or 941-681-0091, or visit www.ccEnglewood.com.
Casino bus trip
American Legion Auxiliary 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda W., is sponsoring a casino bus trip to Seminole Casino Immokalee on Nov. 7. The bus departs at 9 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $28. Reservations must be paid by Nov. 4. Call Laura or Delores at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Craft vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Craft bazaar
Rotonda West Woman’s Club Annual Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, rain or shine. Handcrafted items from Coastal Boutique creations, Christmas gifts, decorations, sewn gifts from our Sew n Sew ladies, “Cookies by the Pound” and more. Proceeds support our community.
Artful Lobster
Acclaimed composer, performer and arts activist Daniel Bernard Roumain will headline the The Hermitage’s 11th annual Artful Lobster fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Hermitage, 660 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood. The Artful Lobster raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s nationally renowned artists’ residency program. Guests enjoy a lobster feast by Michael’s On East, a silent and live auction with Brent Greeno, and performances by Hermitage artists. Tickets begin at $190, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Reserve at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org or by calling Kelly Kennedy, event coordinator, at 941-713-2467.
Art Center open house
The Englewood Art Center will have its “Fall Open House,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the gallery, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. This indoor, family-friendly event features art exhibitions, artist demonstrations, and live music by the NepTunZ. Four exhibitions will be on display, including “Local Colors in Oil, Pastels, and Watercolor” by Diane Mannion in the Mitchell Gallery; paintings by Kaytee Esser in the Mangrove Gallery; watercolor paintings by Arnie Parios in the Members Gallery; and the “Aqueous Exhibition” by members of the Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society in the Loranager Gallery. A reception for all four exhibits is 2-4 p.m. The artist demonstrations will be 2-4 p.m. and feature Englewood Art Center instructors. Artists participating in demonstrations include Johan Bjurman (acrylic painting; still life); Robert Broyles (watercolor painting); Jeff Ellis (wood and chip carving); Paul Frehe (ceramics); Maggie McClellan (portraiture); and Sheryl Unwin (scratchboard and/or colored pencil drawings); and Nichole Moranda, an EAC ceramics and youth instructor. Create your own mobile decorated with faux fall “leaves” made from string, ribbon or wire. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Family Fall Festival
Fellowship Church of Englewood & Englewood Community Coalition invite the community to the Family Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fellowship Church Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda. This free event is for families and kids from pre-school to middle school ages. There will be games, crafts, hayrides, pony tides, a maze, free pumpkins and more. Grilled hot dogs, chips, cookies and cold drinks will be served for lunch. For more information, please call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Learn to Ham
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club presents four classes for aspiring ham amateur radio operators, from 1-5 p.m. Saturdays starting Oct. 12 at the community Room at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. Learn everything you need to pass the FCC Technician Class license exam. Testing is offered Nov. 9 in Venice. Contact Paul Nienaber at 941-468-3843 or paul9aber@gmail.com to register.
AMVETS Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary monthly meeting is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. The Post seeks those interested in making new friends and working toward helping Veterans in our area who are in need assistance. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for more information.
Holiday crafts bazaar
The American Legion Auxiliary 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19, rain or shine. There will be lots of vendors at indoor and outdoor tables. Contact Laura or Delores via email at Unit113ALA@aol.com for information.
AMVETS bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary afternoon bunco is 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. Cost is $5 and benefits Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for information.
Casino night
St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus Casino Night is set for 6-10 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Church Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood. Play blackjack, Texas hold ’em, roulette, craps and three-card poker for an evening of fun and prizes, all proceeds will be going to local charities. Admission is a $10 donation which provides $100 in chips. Winning chips will be converted to tickets. Buy tickets at Mass Saturday or Sunday or call 941-698-1061 for information.
Trunk-or-Treat
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church has planned two hours of fun with its Family-style Trunk-or-Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. Get your family photo taken. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will be hosting an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to Laura at 941-662-5503, Delores Howard at 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.
Thrifty Treasures
The St. Francis Women’s Guild is hosting their Thrifty Treasures Sale in October beginning with the earlybird sale from 3-6 p.m., Oct. 24. (A $3 entrance fee will be charged for this day only). The regular sale dates are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25, and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26.
