Country Western Dance
Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners is having its annual fundraiser, and this year it's a Country Western Dance. The third-annual event is set for 7-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $50, available at Lemon Bay High School, and include hors d'oeuvre bar, four drink tickets, line dancing, music, cash bar and a commemorative 2019 Country Western photo, plus silent auctions, raffles, games and prizes for Best Cowboy and Best Cowgirl.
The Community Academic Partners supports the students of Lemon Bay High School by providing more than $20,000 in funding for after-school tutoring, Saturday CRAM sessions for state testing, advanced placement labs, student enrichment software and student academic planners.
For tickets, donations or sponsorship, email lemonbaycap@gmail.com or contact Lisa Wilson at 941-586-9114, Amber Craft 941-270-1595, Cindy Weinfeld 727-460-8548 or Bobbi Fogo 941-468-9430. For more information, “Like” the Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners page on Facebook.
Church coffee house
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, has coffee houses on the fourth Saturday of each month. The public is welcome to attend a time of food, fellowship and music from 6-8 p.m. The next one is set for Sept. 28. For more information, please visit the Facebook page or call 941-475-5363.
Green Dot training
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and the RWA Activities Committee are sponsoring a Green Dot Active Bystander Training Seminar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the RWA Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Presenter Chris Hall, Charlotte County Green Dot Coordinator, works in collaboration with the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies toward the vision of a community without violence. This seminar will provide the tools to “do something.” Limited to 35 participants. To register, contact Donna at 697-4980.
Just Neighbors meets
Just Neighbors' first meeting of the season is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. All are welcome. The speaker will be Deacon Micki Thomas, who will share about "Awareness Of Your Surroundings," part of a day long workshop on active shootings. Other ministry resource updates include "Feed The People" and The Senior's Guide to Englewood, presented by Christ Lutheran Church. Refreshments will be served, so come early and network.
Just Neighbors is a community ministry composed of representatives from organizations, churches, and individuals that work together to bring awareness of the problems for the low-income families and homeless in our community. The goal is to network and share resources that may assist in making a difference in the lives of those seeking help. For more information call Pat Knox 941 276-6720.
King & His Queens
The Suncoast Humane Society will present The King & His Queens at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road. The evening will feature Keith Coleman and his tribute to Elvis and Johnny Cash. His wife, Ruby, will perform tributes to Dolly Parton, June Carter and Patsy Cline. Also, Naples’ own Bambusa Babes will perform their thrilling drag show. A gourmet three-course dinner will be prepared by Chef Kevin Rounsville star of the television show “Cooking with Rock Stars,” premiering this fall on PBS. Tickets are $50. Guests must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, please call 941-474-7884 ext. 405 or visit www.humane.org.
LBHS golf scramble
The second-annual Lemon Bay Athletics Golf Scramble is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Hills Golf Course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club. Organizers are looking for sponsors at all levels now. All proceeds benefit the student athletes at Lemon Bay High. For information, contact Ryan LaVallee at 941-474-7702 ext 3015, or email ryan.lavallee@yourcharlotteschools.net for more information.
Senior’s Guide to Englewood
Christ Lutheran Church will hold its first 55+ Senior’s Guide to Englewood Expo from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the church's Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The church's Congregational Care Ministry will provide the community an opportunity to connect with local businesses and organizations interested in sharing information about Englewood. There will be some pampering, stretching, cooking opportunities and a chance to win valuable prizes, all for free. If you are interested in being a vendor at this event, please call 941-474-1989.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will be hosting an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to Laura at 941-662-5503, Delores Howard at 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.
Thrifty Treasures Sale
The St. Francis Women's Guild is hosting their Thrifty Treasures Sale in October beginning with the earlybird sale from 3-6 p.m., Oct. 2. A $3 entrance fee will be charged for this day only). The regular sale dates are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25, and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26.
Craft show seeks vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Beach Road curb work
Charlotte County will continue construction work on the Beach Road curbing project through Dec. 15. The curbing is being installed on the east side of Beach Road from Sandpiper Key condominiums south to the bridge. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left or contact Sherri Ouimet at 941-575-3609 or Sherri.Ouimet@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Chord Company
The Lemon Bay Chord Co. is looking for chorus members for their winter-spring performance season. Rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 Indiana Ave., Englewood. The ability to read music is not required, but being able to carry a tune is helpful. Personal coaching can be available. Enjoying good music and camaraderie is what we are all about. For more information, call 941-429-0215.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
