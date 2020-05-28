'Little' Moose food drive
Gulf Cove Moose Lodge 2554, the "Little Moose Lodge" in Englewood, has planned a food drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 30, at the lodge, 4212 Access Road, Englewood, between Wing King and Winn-Dixie.
Food and hygiene items will be collected for Englewood Helping Hand and the St. David's Jubilee Center, two local food banks. Representatives from both organizations will be on site along with Moose volunteers to help unload donations from cars and get them directly to the food banks. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Items needed include canned beans, fruits and vegetables, tuna or chicken and other meats in pouches, pastas, spaghetti sauce, soups, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese and other nonperishable dinners and sides, dried beans, rice, cereals and oatmeal, and some fresh fruits and vegetables like apples, oranges and carrots and potatoes. Items like toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo and other hygiene products will also be accepted.
For more information, contact the post at 941-743-9446 or Karen Borgman at 941-460-8868.
Manasota Key food drive
Residents of Manasota Key are having a food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the old Manasota Key Coffee House, 2395 N. Beach Road, Englewood.
Donors can drive up in the parking lot of the store and donate food and hygiene items that will be brought to Englewood Helping Hand, on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Volunteers will be on hand to help.
The donation site is the former Manasota Key Coffee House and future Magnolia Market, about one-half mile north of the traffic circle near the public beach.
