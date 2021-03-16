ENGLEWOOD — Navigating COVID-19 is a constant challenge for the Englewood Community Care Clinic.
After months of being closed, the clinic reopened in October for in-person visits. However, by December, the clinic shut down due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Understanding the ongoing need for care for the underinsured is great, the volunteer doctors and staff hope to open again in April at the Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
The clinic provides medical care and services for adults without health insurance, Medicaid or Medicare.
Executive Director Beth Harrison told members of the Englewood Community Health Action Team on Tuesday the clinic was forced to shut down for in-person visits due to Covid-related issues.
The nonprofit clinic substituted in-person visits with Telehealth services for its patients after the pandemic hit. Telehealth allows the patient to speak to a doctor about symptoms through an online visit. However, once the clinic reopens, patients can ask questions in person.
"We prefer in-person patient visits where we can take vital signs and observe the patient," Harrison said. "We can’t wait to get back to that. We cannot test for COVID-19. We do not have the lab facilities or testing kits to accurately diagnose this disease."
In January, the clinic announced the volunteer staff was trying to get vaccinated in preparation of in-person reopening.
Once the clinic opens, the volunteer medical staff can see up to 19 patients from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
The clinic didn't treat COVID-19 patients. Staff follows CDC guidelines and takes temperatures before patients are treated.
For Telehealth appointments and updates about the clinic's reopening, call 941-681-2081 and leave a message.
