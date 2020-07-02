Englewood Community Hospital and Fawcett Memorial Hospital are implementing a new visitor policy beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, July 3 as a result of the increase in the community spread of COVID-19.
No visitors will permitted for admitted patients to help ensure the safety of our patients and caregivers, and one visitor may accompany patients who are arriving for outpatient surgery and for emergency needs.
The policy is as follows:
• Inpatient Units – no visitors are permitted.
Exceptions must be approved by the hospital Administrator on Call or administration and can be made for:
• end-of-life situations
• labor and delivery
• one visitor is allowed
• post-partum unit, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and pediatrics unit
• two visitors are allowed and may stay overnight
• behavioral health units
• a patient’s attorney of record, a state of federal representative on official duty, and end-of-life situation visitors are allowed
• Emergency Room – One visitor is allowed per patient in the ER. Once a patient is admitted to the hospital, the visitor must leave as visitors are not allowed in inpatient areas.
For outpatient procedures, one visitor is allowed per patient who is having an outpatient surgery or other outpatient procedure requiring sedation. The visitor must remain in the designated waiting area. If the patient is admitted as an inpatient, the visitor must leave as visitors are not allowed in inpatient areas.
Anyone under the age of 18 will not be considered for visitation unless they are the parent of a hospitalized child.
All persons authorized to enter the hospital must wear a mask at all times, including in a patient’s room and practice hand sanitization upon entering the hospital and upon entering and exiting a patient’s room. They will have their temperature taken, be screened for illness, and asked the following questions:
• Have you had a fever and signs/symptoms of respiratory illness (cough, flu-like symptoms, or shortness of breath)?
• Have you traveled outside the country within the last 14 days (including a cruise)?
• Have you traveled by plane or train in the past 14 days?
• Have you been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 without wearing the proper protective equipment?
• Are you currently being tested for COVID-19?
• Do you have active allergy symptoms – runny nose, cough, watery eyes?
• Do you have loss of taste, loss of smell, or metallic taste?
• Do you have bowel or stomach problems?
• Have you had any recent hospitalization?
If you answer positive (yes) to any of the above – we will not allow entrance to the facility unless seeking emergency medical assistance.
Patients may consider using phone, Skype, or FaceTime to communicate with family and friends during this time.
