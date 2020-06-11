ENGLEWOOD — Inpatient visitation has resumed at Englewood Community Hospital, according to a statement from the hospital this week.
The hospital cut off patient visits in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visits can resume with restrictions.
One visitor, age 18 or older, may visit a patient on their floor from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"For the safety of our patients and staff, all visitors must successfully pass a screening prior to entering the hospital and wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the hospital. The relaxed visitation restrictions do not apply to patients who are COVID-19 positive or patients being tested for COVID-19. For these patients, we suggest interacting through phone calls, Skype or FaceTime."
Here are some other restrictions:
• In the Emergency Room, one visitor is allowed per patient.
• For outpatient procedures requiring sedation, one visitor is allowed per patient. The visitor must remain in the designated waiting area. If the patient is admitted, the visitor can visit with the patient after the patient is admitted to his/her room.
• Visitors are not allowed for outpatient procedures not requiring sedation.
• Anyone under the age of 18 will not be considered for visitation unless they are the parent of a hospitalized child.
• Visitors are not allowed in the hospital cafeteria.
• All persons authorized to enter the hospital must wear a mask at all times, including in a patient’s room and practice hand sanitization upon entering the hospital, and upon entering and exiting a patient’s room. They will have their temperature taken, be screened for illness, and asked the following questions:
— Have you had a fever and signs/symptoms of respiratory illness (cough, flu-like symptoms, or shortness of breath)?
— Have you traveled outside the country within the last 14 days (including a cruise)?
— Have you traveled by plane or train in the past 14 days?
— Have you been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 without wearing the proper protective equipment?
— Are you currently being tested for COVID-19?
If you screen positive (yes) to any of the above, you will not be allowed access to the facility unless seeking emergency medical assistance.
