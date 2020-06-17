Englewood COVID-19 testing site busy this week

Cars lined up Wednesday at the Englewood Sports Complex for COVID-19 tests for first responders and essential workers. The Sarasota County Health Department tested more than 1,800 community members since March. For evaluations and appointments, call 941-861-2883.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

