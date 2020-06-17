Englewood COVID-19 testing site busy this week

Cars lined up Wednesday at the Englewood Sports Complex for COVID-19 tests for first responders and essential workers. The Sarasota County Health Department tested more than 1,800 community members since March. For evaluations and appointments, call 941-861-2883.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.