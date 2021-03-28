ESengcra032721.jpg

The Englewood Community Redevelopment Area would like to hear from property owners what they think of sidewalks, lighting, drainage and other infrastructure improvements.

ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County engineers are working on plans for improvements for the fronts of commercial properties along West Dearborn Street to the residential neighborhood north of Dearborn.

But first, the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area is asking homeowners and residents what they think.

For instance: "Would you enjoy seeing sidewalks linking you to Dearborn?" CRA manager Debbie Marks will ask the home and other property owners.

The CRA infrastructure project could also include lighting, signs, parking areas and drainage improvements.


Affected properties include those east of Old Englewood Road to North Elm Street, north from West Dearborn to Stewart and Harvard Streets.

Smaller sections include West Dearborn to Cocoanut Street between North Elm Street and North McCall Road, with a second, even smaller section west of Old Englewood Road and north of Dearborn along Harbor Lane to North Perry Street.

Design to construction is expected to take two to three years. The project itself is in the preliminary stages of planning. No estimated costs are connected with this project yet.

In the interim, property owners are encouraged to call and discuss sidewalks and other aspects of the project with the CRA. Call the CRA office at 941-473-9795 or email responses to englewood@scgov.net.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments