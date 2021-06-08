Provided by the Englewood Democratic Club
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Democratic Club held its final membership meeting of the season at Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center recently. It was the first open meeting since Feb. 26, 2020, and the members were so very glad to see one another, without a mask and smiling.
They held a brief meeting which developed into a general discussion with most attendees participating. The discussion included developing their Mission Statement and goals for the coming year, how they can best spend their treasury to reach those goals and how they can continue their community outreach.
This was followed by eating and visiting, lots to catch up on, and new members to meet.
People attending were asked to bring a donation of food for one of the groups in Englewood who work so hard to feed the poor. The sizeable donations were delivered by Karn Cunningham to a grateful group at Englewood Helping Hand.
The next meeting is set for Sept. 22 with location to be announced. For more info, call 941 270-3441.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.