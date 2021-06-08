Provided by the Englewood Democratic Club

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Democratic Club held its final membership meeting of the season at Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center recently. It was the first open meeting since Feb. 26, 2020, and the members were so very glad to see one another, without a mask and smiling.

They held a brief meeting which developed into a general discussion with most attendees participating. The discussion included developing their Mission Statement and goals for the coming year, how they can best spend their treasury to reach those goals and how they can continue their community outreach.

This was followed by eating and visiting, lots to catch up on, and new members to meet.

People attending were asked to bring a donation of food for one of the groups in Englewood who work so hard to feed the poor. The sizeable donations were delivered by Karn Cunningham to a grateful group at Englewood Helping Hand.

The next meeting is set for Sept. 22 with location to be announced. For more info, call 941 270-3441.

