ENGLEWOOD — A physician who practiced in Englewood is facing multiple charges of sexual assault after several patients complained that he touched them inappropriately during exams.
Dr. Thomas Lohstreter, 70, of the 7000 block of S. Serenoa Drive, Sarasota, faces three counts of sexual assault, one count of simple battery, and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly or disabled person, according to reports released Wednesday by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The charges stem from four women who told investigators Lohstreter touched their breasts and genitals inappropriately during exams, while nurses were not present. The alleged incidents happened at South County Medical Center, 579 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Following the allegations, state officials suspended Lohstreter's medical license and he no longer practices there.
"Detectives were initially alerted in December 2019 to possible misconduct by 70-year-old Englewood doctor, Thomas Lohstreter," according to the SCSO. "According to the report, the female patient received medical attention on Dec. 23 after becoming ill due to a change in medication. During her appointment and once a female nurse left the room, Lohstreter reportedly examined her breasts and exposed her genitals for an unknown reason."
Other women filed similar complaints with the Sheriff's Office. One said he was touching his own genital area while examining the patient's. The incidents documented in the reports ranged from October 2019, a short time after Lohstreter began working at the clinic, to January 2020.
The Sun reported March 28 that the Florida Department of Health issued an emergency order suspending Lohstreter's medical license after allegations of sexual misconduct reported by a female patient at the South County Medical Center.
The order shows, “Dr. Lohstreter’s continued practice as a medical doctor constitutes an immediate, serious danger to the health, safety, or welfare of the citizens of the State of Florida, and this summary procedure is fair under the circumstances to adequately protect the public.”
The order says Lohstreter’s behavior is a “violation of the public trust and his egregious commission of sexual misconduct, there are no less-restrictive means other than the terms outlined in the order that will adequately protect the public.”
Based on the findings, State Surgeon General Scott A. Rivkees found that Lohstreter engaged in sexual activity, groped and touched a patient's genitals and masturbated in front of a patient, warranting a suspension of his medical license.
The patient, an Englewood resident, hired attorney Adam D. Horowitz, of the Horowitz Law Firm in Fort Lauderdale. He believed the woman wasn't the only person who was allegedly victimized by the doctor.
"Doctors occupy a unique position of trust in our society," Horowitz said Wednesday. "We rely on them to help us heal and never expect them to cause harm. Abuse of this kind is a betrayal of trust at the highest level.”
At that time, the SCSO confirmed that detectives were looking into four criminal complaints involving Lohstreter, and had sent two of them to the State Attorney's Office, while the other two were still under investigation.
At the time, State Attorney Ed Brodsky said, “If there are others who come forward, they should call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and ask for the detective investigating who is familiar with the case,” he said.
Detectives filed four of the charges May 1, and the fifth charge, lewd and lascivious acts on an elderly or disabled person, on Tuesday, court records show. Lohstreter's bail was set at $90,000. He remained in the Sarasota County Jail on Wednesday night.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4068.
Staff writers Elaine Allen-Emrich and Chris Porter contributed to this story.
