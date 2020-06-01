ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood doctor facing multiple charges of sexual battery on patients in his care turned himself in on additional charges as more victims have come forward, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.
Dr. Thomas Lohstreter was arrested May 6 on sexual battery charges. Since news spread about his arrest, "seven additional victims came forward and disclosed similar complaints about Lohstreter regarding his actions while they were under his medical care," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.
Lohstreter now faces an additional six counts of battery and a single count of lewd or lascivious molestation on an elderly victim. He turned himself in to the sheriff's office Friday night on the new warrants and was released Saturday on $29,000 bond.
The original charges stem from complaints by four women who told investigators Lohstreter touched their breasts and genitals inappropriately during exams, while nurses were not present. The alleged incidents happened at South County Medical Center, 579 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
The first complaint came from a patient who said she was seeing Lohstreter on Dec. 23 after becoming ill due to a change in medication. "During her appointment and once a female nurse left the room, Lohstreter reportedly examined her breasts and exposed her genitals for an unknown reason,” the sheriff's office reported.
Other women filed similar complaints with the Sheriff’s Office dating back to September of 2019, according to court records. One said he was touching his own genital area while examining the patient’s. The incidents documented in the reports ranged from October, a short time after Lohstreter began working at the clinic, to January 2020.
On Friday night, Lohstreter turned himself into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility after detectives issued several warrants for his arrest. Following the initial news release dated May 6, 2020, seven additional victims came forward and disclosed similar complaints about Lohstreter regarding his actions while they were under his medical care
Anyone with additional information or concerns related to Lohstreter is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
