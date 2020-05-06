ENGLEWOOD — An physician who practiced in Englewood is facing multiple charges of sexual assault after several patients complained that he touched them inappropriately during exams.
Dr. Thomas Lohstreter, 70, of the 7000 block of S. Serenoa Drive, Sarasota, is facing three counts of sexual assault and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly or disabled person, according to reports released Wednesday by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The charges stem from criminal complaints from four women who told investigators Lohstreter touched their breasts and genitals inappropriately during exams, while nurses were not present.
"Detectives were initially alerted in December 2019 to possible misconduct by 70-year-old Englewood doctor, Thomas Lohstreter," according to the SCSO. "According to the report, the female patient received medical attention on Dec. 23 after becoming ill due to a change in medication. During her appointment and once a female nurse left the room, Lohstreter reportedly examined her breasts and exposed her genitals for an unknown reason."
The Sun reported March 28 that the Florida Department of Health issued an emergency order suspending Lohstreter's medical license after allegations of sexual misconduct reported by a female patient at South County Medical Center, 579 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
The order shows, “Dr. Lohstreter’s continued practice as a medical doctor constitutes an immediate, serious danger to the health, safety, or welfare of the citizens of the State of Florida, and this summary procedure is fair under the circumstances to adequately protect the public.”
The order says Lohstreter’s behavior is a “violation of the public trust and his egregious commission of sexual misconduct, there are no less-restrictive means other than the terms outlined in the order that will adequately protect the public.”
Based on the findings, State Surgeon General Scott A. Rivkees found that Lohstreter engaged in sexual activity, groped and touched a patient's genitals and masturbated in front of a patient, warranting a suspension of his medical license.
At that time, the SCSO confirmed that detectives were looking into four criminal complaints involving Lohstreter and had sent two of them to the State Attorney's Office, while the other two were still under investigation.
At the time, State Attorney Ed Brodsky said, “If there are others who come forward, they should call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and ask for the detective investigating who is familiar with the case,” he said.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4068.
