BOCA GRANDE — If 15-year-old Aaliyah Passeneau and her "Big Sister" Candy Brooks aren't done chatting after one of their weekly outings, they just keep on driving and talking some more.
The pair explore new restaurants, walk on the beach, shop, run errands, go kayaking, hiking and talk like best friends — but with a 30-year age difference. They also text everyday.
Four years ago when Aaliyah was in middle school, she was paired with Brooks through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast mentoring program in Englewood.
Their strong friendship was showcased regionally last year after Brooks was named the Big Sister of the Year for the agency which spans from Sarasota to Naples.
Brooks was elated after the pair received the statewide 2021 Florida Big Sister, Little Sister of the Year award.
"I get the honor of having the award, but it's really all about Aaliyah — she's amazing," Brooks said. "She's had some adversity and her life experiences are different than others, but she takes it in stride. She makes good decisions, handles it and stays Aaliyah. I love that about her."
Brooks moved to Boca Grande eight and a half years ago. She was the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce president and loved volunteering. After learning about Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Paradise Exclusive Realtor said its mission statement was a perfect fit for her.
"I lost my brother a few years ago to suicide," she said. "He had some hard times growing up. I wanted to make sure children who were going through struggles had someone as a mentor. It was really a calling to my heart to make a difference. I think children need to have a person in their life cheering for them in their corner."
Last year, the pair carefully navigated the pandemic. After the lockdowns, they didn't limit face-to-face activities. Brooks believed Aaliyah needed to continue meeting, keep up her grades and have someone she could consistently confide in her life.
"I'm not Aaliyah’s mother," Brooks said. "We have a close friendship. I can’t ever imagine us being apart. We will always be there for each other."
Brooks said Aaliyah's self esteem is impressive. Aaliyah, who was homeschooled for a while, transitioned very well into Lemon Bay High School without being nervous. Brookes called her "fearless."
"Sometimes if we've gone out to dinner and we still have stuff to talk about, we just drive around talking until we are done," Brooks said.
Brooks believes Big Brother Big Sisters in Englewood does outstanding job at matching Bigs with Littles. She said the matchmaking done by Natalie Anderson is "meaningful and long lasting."
In fact, Brooks had to wait for the right Little to come along. And she's glad she did.
"Our matches have a lot of longevity," Brooks said. "Our footprint always meets and exceeds our corporate goals in this area. We're very fortunate to have such a strong community who wants to step up for our youth. The more mentors we have, we could get more children mentored at schools.
"I love that Englewood has so many individuals who do a good thing for children in our community."
