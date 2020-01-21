Englewood Elementary was among 22 schools in Sarasota County to be recognized in the Five Star School Awards for the 2018-19 school year. According to the Department of Education, awards are given annually to schools that have shown “exemplary community involvement.”
EES has been a Five Star School for 23 years, among the longest runs in Sarasota County.
Schools must complete 100% and show documentation of proof that they have met the following criteria: business partnerships, family involvement, volunteerism, student community service and school advisory councils. The schools must also be a “C” school or above, and have a school improvement rating of “maintaining or improving,” according to the DOE.
VINELAND LEADERS
Vineland Elementary has announced its Leaders of the Month for January. The Rotonda West V.F.W Post 10476 and Auxiliary sponsors this program and had representatives at a special assembly to recognize these students.
The January Leaders are kindergarten students Silas Paez, Max Brotherton, Sophie Molczynski, Brandon Glover, Aycen Von Eyser and Malia Chapman; first-graders James Mofford, Silas Dupre, Mia Hock, Kate Miller, Parker Berk and Preston Benson; second-graders Zachary Dunder, Cameron Townsend, lsaiah Gallant, Addison Bonokoske and Julie Henry; third-graders Cole DiCarlo, Billy Sutphen, Cheyenne Dove, Kellan Brooks, Mitchell Vasher and Jax Babb; fourth-graders Nevio Erkert, Noah Egan and Tyler Miller; and fifth-graders Cameron Drotar, Kailyn Flannery (December), Cassidy Silvia, lsabella Awad, Nils Ruhland and Ava Trullinger.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
Charlotte Vick of Englewood, a student in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences of the University of New Haven, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall, 2019, the school announced. Vick is working on a bachelor of science degree in National Security.
Ben Surak of Englewood was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College. Surak was among more than 1,800 students named to the President’s List. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
LBHS POETRY SLAM
The Lemon Bay High School’s 7th Annual Poetry Slam “Shout Out at the Bay” is set for For 6:30 p.m. March 3 in the school’s Black Box Theater. The public is invited and admission is free.
This long-running LBHS event will pay $100 to the winner, $50 for the runner up, and several random gift cart prizes for participants. Register for Poetry Slam before Feb. 21. Practice is Feb. 28. There is no cost to register. Check out the LBHS homepage for more information at yourcharlotteschools.net, or contact Mrs. Roach for more information.
BLUE JEAN BALL 2020
The Englewood Elementary PTA will hold its annual fundraising Blue Jean Ball 2020, at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Limpin’ Donkey Saloon barn behind 570 Pinto Trail, Englewood. Tickets are $100 per person, or $40 for EES employees. Dress code is “Western Fun.” For more information, contact Rachel Faro at rachelmariefaro@gmail.com, or visit whoozin.com/EESBLUEJEANBALL2020 to purchase tickets.
