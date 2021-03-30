ENGLEWOOD — With the departure of Englewood Elementary School Principal Mark Grossenbacher, who will lead students in August?
After 11 years, Grossenbacher is leaving the elementary school at the end of the school year. He’s the new principal at Woodland Middle School in North Port.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, parents, students, business owners and local civic groups will have a say in the characteristics, qualities, traits they want to see in the next principal. The meeting is in the school cafeteria, 150 N. McCall Road.
“It will be open for community and families,” Grossenbacher said. “This will be an open forum for parents to share what they would like to see in the new principal.”
After learning Grossenbacher was leaving, several parents and teachers rallied to keep him as the Englewood principal. They said he is a positive, giving role model who is involved in local civic groups and helps the school with additional funding and resources through his community relationships.
Grossenbacher welcomes local groups who bring coats and heavy clothing in the winter months to help children in need. He applauded the Rotary who donated a buddy bench to help identify students who may be suffering and want to talk to someone. They donated books last year too.
Parents are looking for someone like Grossenbacher who will can transform an elementary school of nearly 600 into a family-like atmosphere for teachers and students.
“I would like someone as genuine and caring for the kids and their well being as principal Grossenbacher was because not all principals are like that,” said Janette Ash, PTA treasurer, whose daughter is in second grade. “The reason Englewood Elementary is such a success is because of Mr. G’s leadership. I hope we can find someone even half as great as him.”
At the meeting, a school district a facilitator wants to know what works well at the school and what can be improved.
The district requires face masks if attending the meeting in person. Participants should bring a smartphone to enter responses which will be tabulated via an interactive software program. All responses will be anonymous, according to district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy.
Information collected from the meeting and surveys will be added to the “experience, skills and characteristics” in the principal candidate search during the hiring process.
Next, qualifying candidates are interviewed. The Human Resources department tallies all results. The district announces the new principal in the spring and the person is ready for the school year in August.
Anyone who cannot make the meeting and still wants to give input can fill out a card at the school’s front office.
