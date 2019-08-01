ENGLEWOOD — Mold, plumbing and lighting issues, along with lead-tainted water fountains inside an old Englewood Elementary School building will soon be a problem of the past.

Building 6 at Englewood Elementary, dates back to the 1960s, will soon be demolished.

For years, Principal Mark Grosenbacher and his team have told district facility and elected officials of the health and safety issues in that old building.

Sarasota County School Board recently contracted with the Lakewood Ranch based company Halfacre Construction for a $5.5 million multi-classroom replacement building.

Construction is set for the spring of 2020 and it will open in the summer of 2022.

Fawley Bryant Architecture is working on the design of the approximately 14,000-square-foot building.

Last school year, Grossenbacher moved six displaced kindergarten classes into a handful of portable classrooms until the construction is complete. Then later in the year, a test of the water fountains showed traces of lead. Grossenbacher told teachers to use bottled water for students. Workers removed the fixtures and water supply to fountains at the sinks and shut off free-standing water fountains.

"The newest structure will house classrooms and other educational spaces for elementary children," said Halfacre Construction Company spokesperson Alicia King Robinson.

Some of Halfacre Construction's regional projects include building the Sarasota Airport Air Traffic Control Tower, Venice YMCA gym and office renovation, Punta Gorda Airport terminals, Sarasota County Chambers including the 911 call center.

They built a Vinyl Tech building for is $8.6 million in Venice which was a 411,000-square-foot facility.

Email: eallen@sun-herald.com

Did You Know?

The school's rich history

With limited attention from the School Board, the original Englewood Elementary School, 150 N. McCall Road, at the same location as today, was crumbling in the 1950s.

At the time, stepbrothers William and Alfred Vanderbilt lived in Englewood. They were direct descendants of Cornelius Vanderbilt, who founded the New York Central Railroad.

In 1951, they purchased 29,000 acres of land on the Cape Haze peninsula for $700,000. It was the biggest land sale Florida had ever seen, one of the largest in the county. The brothers would eventually acquire more than 35,000 acres.

Then relatives Anne and William Vanderbilt moved to Englewood. Shortly after, they believed their young son Billy faced an educational dilemma because of the poor condition of the elementary school.

They tried private tutors but weren't satisfied. The Vanderbilts decided to give grants to repair the leaky roof, buy books and attract qualified teachers. The school grant was established by Mr. and Mrs. William Vanderbilt and Alfred G. Vanderbilt. From 1953 to 1961, Englewood Elementary School received $198,000.

