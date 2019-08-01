ENGLEWOOD — Mold, plumbing and lighting issues, along with lead-tainted water fountains inside an old Englewood Elementary School building will soon be a problem of the past.
Building 6 at Englewood Elementary, dates back to the 1960s, will soon be demolished.
For years, Principal Mark Grosenbacher and his team have told district facility and elected officials of the health and safety issues in that old building.
Sarasota County School Board recently contracted with the Lakewood Ranch based company Halfacre Construction for a $5.5 million multi-classroom replacement building.
Construction is set for the spring of 2020 and it will open in the summer of 2022.
Fawley Bryant Architecture is working on the design of the approximately 14,000-square-foot building.
Last school year, Grossenbacher moved six displaced kindergarten classes into a handful of portable classrooms until the construction is complete. Then later in the year, a test of the water fountains showed traces of lead. Grossenbacher told teachers to use bottled water for students. Workers removed the fixtures and water supply to fountains at the sinks and shut off free-standing water fountains.
"The newest structure will house classrooms and other educational spaces for elementary children," said Halfacre Construction Company spokesperson Alicia King Robinson.
Some of Halfacre Construction's regional projects include building the Sarasota Airport Air Traffic Control Tower, Venice YMCA gym and office renovation, Punta Gorda Airport terminals, Sarasota County Chambers including the 911 call center.
They built a Vinyl Tech building for is $8.6 million in Venice which was a 411,000-square-foot facility.
