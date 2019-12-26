Englewood Elks Lodge 2378 treated several local families to a Christmas party Saturday, complete with food, games, prizes and gifts. This is an annual party the lodge throws for people in the Englewood community in need.

For more information about the lodge, visit www.elks.org and search for 2378, call 941-474-1404 , or send an email to  englewoodelks2378@comcast.net. The lodge is at 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.

