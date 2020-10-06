ENGLEWOOD — Is it open, is it closed, is it for sale, is it sold?
These are some questions Richard Solano answers weekly at the Englewood Event Center.
"We are open. We are not open the way we were before COVID-19 hit," said Solano, the event center's chief operating officer.
"We have extremely limited capacity because of the virus and are pretty sure we won't reopen to pre-COVID levels anytime soon."
The event center, 3069 S. McCall Road, served as a community facility that was regularly used for banquets, weddings and funerals, and well-attended events for nonprofits.
Each year, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Englewood held its Chefs Cooking for Kids featuring samples from local restaurants while raising money for Big and Little Sister matching opportunities. Last year, the Suncoast Humane Society held a successful drag show fundraiser.
The center dubs as concert hall. Local bands like Maiden Cane and Tolerance Zero performed live in-door shows along with traveling acts like the Atlanta Rhythm Section and Todd Rundgren, and dozens of tribute bands like Absolute Elton and Elvis Forever.
With a full bar and concessions to reasonably priced tickets, many of the shows sold out before the concerts.
"We had the Mersey Beatles (a Liverpool-Beatles tribute band) here several times," Solano said. "They were extremely popular. We had capacity crowds, sometimes standing-room-only. We are waiting for the entertainment industry to bounce back."
The center also has a kitchen, making it popular for business seminars, private receptions, funerals, proms, family reunions, luncheons or formal dinners.
"I don't foresee us being able to have these large events for another 14 to 18 months where we can have 730 guests at one event," he said. "We still can't do 300 yet."
Solano said management applied for several grants, but the way the venue is structured, there are few opportunities for loss reimbursement.
The center does has some low-impact vendors, which helps keep it accessible to the public.
One mom-and-pop business operating out of the event center is Abbe's Donut. On Tuesday, Mary Dinger served customers, some long-timers and others just discovering the variety of homemade treats and freshly made coffee.
"Some customers come from Manasota Key and Rotonda for a doughnut," she said. "Some come every day to have a doughnut and read the paper."
Fran Ambrose says she doesn't go out of the way to get doughnuts, but if she on that side of town, she loves to stop in and get her favorite treat.
"I really like these misfit doughnuts," she said. "I didn't know they had them, but the person in front of me ordered it and I said, 'I have to try one.' I did and I enjoy them."
Groups are still meeting in the event center space.
The Abundant Life Church uses a smaller area of the event center at 9:46 a.m. Sunday mornings and 7 p.m. Tuesday nights. The congregation has limited in-person services as well as online participation.
For more information on the Englewood Event Center, call 941-539-8380.
