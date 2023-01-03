ENGLEWOOD — A 26-year-old Englewood man is dead after living in a home filled with toxic mold following Hurricane Ian.
Christian Childers suffered an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. Knowing he wouldn't make it to the hospital, the 26-year-old was rushed to a nearby fire station, where he went into cardiac arrest.
First responders worked on him until he was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. There, he was put on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma, according to Kendra Elliott, his fiancée.
Once the tests came back, Childers' loved ones realized he wasn't going to make it. He died Monday.
Elliott, 31, who has a 4-year-old son, Colton, with Childers, said he didn't have to die.
She said the duplex they lived in on Tacoma Avenue for five years should have been fixed long before Hurricane Ian. She said Childers spent hours removing the rushing water coming into the home during the hurricane, but they still lost so much.
"Christian worked all night using heavy duty buckets to get the water out of the house, all so we didn't have to go into the attic," she said. "Then a pipe broke. Water came in everywhere."
Elliott called the landlord the next morning to report the damage. Inspectors came and spoke to Childers. He applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. A FEMA inspector came out but later sent a denial letter for temporary housing relocation.
"A plumber came and saw there was mud and muck coming from the walls and said we had to leave this house," she said. "There was black mold growing on the popcorn ceiling and through the air vents. Nothing got fixed."
Before Childers was hospitalized, the couple received an unsigned letter saying the family — which included Elliott's disabled mother and her other son, 9-year-old Ryley — needed to be out of the house by Dec. 22. The letter said the couple refused to leave the damaged home. The letter, acknowledging the mold, said it's "unsafe" to live on the premises.
Elliott said the couple was working on getting a trailer and had nowhere to go before the holidays.
After returning from the hospital, Elliott and her boys have been staying with her best friend.
"The amount of denial letters we have for temporary housing is disgusting," Elliott said. "We could not get help. Where were we going to go in this housing market?"
Elliott said Childers wasn't home during the week. He worked doing seawalls and dock restoration in Naples.
When Childers came home on weekends, she said, his asthma would flare up and he'd cough and have trouble breathing. But, during the week, he said he was fine.
"Toxic mold should be taken seriously," Elliott said. "People keep reaching out asking for help out of similar situations. I don't know how I can when I can't find housing."
Elliott said she's going to keep telling Childers' story.
"He loved muscle cars, he loved his children, he loved his family and loved me," she said.
