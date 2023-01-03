ENGLEWOOD — A 26-year-old Englewood man is dead after living in a home filled with toxic mold following Hurricane Ian.

Christian Childers suffered an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. Knowing he wouldn't make it to the hospital, the 26-year-old was rushed to a nearby fire station, where he went into cardiac arrest.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments