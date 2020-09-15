ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Area Fire Control District raised its annual assessments.
Homeowners will see their assessments increase from $181.53 per residential unit to $191.45 per unit, meaning $9.92 per home.
Non-residential, commercial properties will see a penny per square foot increase from 26 cents a square foot to 27 cents a square foot. Churches and other houses of worship rates increased from 18 cents a square foot to 19 cents a square foot.
Assessments for vacant lots will remain at $54.47 per lot.
“It’s very trying times,” Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton said. “Our rates have to keep up with everything. The budget increases because everything else increased.”
Besides keeping abreast with rising expenses, the fire district — like other first responders — has felt fiscal impacts of the COVID-19. Several firefighters have tested positive, others faced quarantines until they tested negative for the virus twice. That has led to additional overtime for the firefighters who had to filled in, Easton said.
Fire Commissioner Charlie Bray said, “The district has been struggling to keep up the reserves from back in the (2007-2009) years when the rate stayed the same with no increase. Because of the rising costs of doing business, as the fire department is in my view, the rates have to keep pace.”
To learn more about the Englewood Area Fire Control District, visit englewood-fire.com
