ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Area Fire Control District wants to protect residents from a telephone scam.
Thursday, the Fire District issued this alert:
"We've received numerous reports from local residents who have received calls from someone stating to be a representative and/or raising money for the local Fire Department. The Englewood Fire Department does not now, and never has, solicited individual donations over phone.
"If you have been contacted via telephone and are asked to make donations to your local fire department and/or the Englewood Fire Department, this is a scam."
The Englewood Area Fire Control District appears to be the target of the scam callers. Neither Charlotte County nor North Port fire departments have not received similar reports of the scam calls from the public in their service areas.
Interestingly, the telephone scam artists even called two of the district's fire houses for donations.
The Fire District offers its advice to residents on how to deal with unwanted and suspicious calls:
1. Demand the solicitor to give you the number they are calling from, their full name, the charity name, the website address where their IRS Form 990 can be found, and their physical address. Note, too, the date and time of the call.
2. Never share any personal and financial information (e.g., date of birth, Social Security number, or bank account number) and tell the solicitors that you will never donate or pledge over the phone.
3. Report suspected fraud to the Federal Trade Commission or law enforcement.
