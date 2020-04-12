ENGLEWOOD — Fire Battalion Chief Ray Baur was pleasantly surprised early Saturday morning when he saw "We (heart) Our First Responders" drawn in giant chalk letters on a driveway across from the Englewood Area Fire Control District Station 71.

What Baur didn't know was Juliannah Stephens, a Hillsborough Community College sophomore, and her brother, Spencer, a Lemon Bay High School senior, spent early Friday evening drawing their message of support across the Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce's concrete driveway, which faces Station 71.

The sister-brother team also drew a second message on the sidewalk in front of chamber that thanked chamber businesses in the community for their support.

Realtor and a chamber member Amber Craft's husband Bob Craft is a Charlotte County EMT medic first responder, and chamber membership coordinator Kim Parks came up with the idea of giving a tip-of-the-hat to Englewood firefighters.

"She is always thinking ways to show appreciation to the first responders," Parks said of Craft. "She and I came up with the idea since the chamber is right across the street from the firehouse. Even though the lobby is closed, it’s a way to stay engaged with the community and neighbors and show our support."

Staying positive is critical now, Parks suggested.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments