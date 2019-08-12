An Englewood firefighter is recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Port Charlotte.
Jason Franklin, a 35-year-old firefighter on the C Shift for the Englewood Area Fire Control District, was riding a 2017 green Kawasaki motorcycle at Veterans and Peachland boulevards just after 8 p.m. Saturday. His bike collided with a black 2013 BMW sedan, according to Charlotte County EMS reports.
Franklin hit the windshield of the BMW and was thrown about 60 feet, reports stated.
The motorcycle traveled 100 feet from the point of impact. Both the motorcycle and BMW, driven by 23-year-old Ashiantek Shantell Wallace, were severely damaged. Wallace and her passenger refused medical attention, reports stated.
Because of his injuries, Franklin was taken by ambulance to the Bayfront Port Charlotte Hospital helipad where he was subsequently airlifted by an Aeromed helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.
Franklin told the Sun Monday he broke his right leg and injured his left shoulder and arm in the crash. He underwent surgery on his leg and he expected to be back in surgery today and start rehabilitation by the end of the week.
Florida Highway Patrol cited Franklin as the driver at fault.
