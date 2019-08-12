An Englewood firefighter is recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Port Charlotte.
Jason Franklin, a firefighter on the C Shift for the Englewood Area Fire Control District, was on a motorcycle at Veterans and Peachland boulevards just after 8 p.m. when the bike collided with a car, according to Charlotte County EMS reports. Franklin was thrown about 60 feet.
Because of his injuries, he was taken by ambulance to the Bayfront Port Charlotte Hospital helipad where he was airlifted by Aeromed helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.
The motorcycle traveled 100 feet from the point of impact. Both the motorcycle and car were severely damaged. The driver of the car refused medical attention.
The Florida Highway Patrol investigated crash, but has not yet released a report.
