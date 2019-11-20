ENGLEWOOD — Ten years ago, Lt. Don Rosso, mobilized his fellow Englewood Area Fire Control District firefighters to donate Christmas bicycles for children from families in need.
Lt. Rosso is retired now, but the Fire District's Bikes for Tikes tradition lives on.
In recent years, the firefighters called upon Englewood businesses and the community at large to join their effort. Their calls have been answered. Since Rosso retired, Battalion Chief Don Pasick has taken up the charge.
"Giving bikes to children is crucial for us," Pasick said. "(Firefighters) are in the business of helping out when people are in need."
With this being its 10th year, Pasick said the goal is to raise enough to buy 100 or more bicycles and helmets for children whose families are struggling financially. It's very special, he said, for a child, especially one whose family cannot afford large gifts, to receive a brand new bicycle.
Walmart provides the firefighters bicycles at a reduced price of $75 each. The firefighters intend to distribute the bicycles from 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road.
"Last year, we were in the 90s," Pasick said. "The program itself is a very important asset to the community and to the children."
The need is great.
The schools within the fire district — L.A Ainger Middle School, Englewood and Vineland elementary schools — provide the firefighters with lists of their students whose families are struggling economically. Englewood Elementary identified this year more 150 children who qualify to receive a bicycle, Pasick said.
Firefighters realize they cannot meet their goal alone.
"We need your help to do it," a flier states.
For donors of $250 or more, Englewood firefighters will post business logos or advertisements on the fire district website and Facebook page, and announcements for other events.
Donations are being collected by the fire district's battalion chiefs or can be dropped off at the district's administrative office at 516 Paul Morris Drive, Englewood. Checks can be made out to the Englewood Firefighters Benevolent Fund and mailed to the Englewood Area Fire Control District, 516 Paul Morris Drive, Englewood FL 34223.
For more information, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.