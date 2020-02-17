Girl Scouts in Englewood are selling thousands of cookies. The cookies arrived at Englewood Area Fire District office earlier this month. Firefighters helped unload the truck for the scouts and their leaders. The girls are selling at several locations. For more information, visit www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies.html
Englewood Firefighters lend a hand to Girl Scouts
- By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH community news editor
