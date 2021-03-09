ENGLEWOOD — When a job needs to be done, why wait?
As the members of Englewood Leadership's class of 2021 were finishing their recent "Arts and Culture Day" tour, they visited the community's Veterans Memorial Park and its Freedom Pavilion. The noticed something amiss.
The park, which is fairly new, is in a pretty spot at the end of West Dearborn Street and overlooking the waters of Lemon Bay. Flags representing each division of the U.S. military honor those who served.
But as you take it in, your eye is drawn down to the brickwork under foot, and you quickly notice the storm drains that keep rainwater from pooling up. The drains were filled with dirt, and weeds were growing up through their metal grates.
Not a good look for a park that honors those who served the nation.
Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton — a member of the Leadership Englewood class — had an idea for a quick fix.
On Monday morning, Englewood Area Fire Control District firefighters took it upon themselves to remove the grates and blow out the dirt and weeds with a firehose. In a short time, the job was done.
"The drains are now cleaned out and functioning," Easton reported. He thanked the firefighters and also viewed the cleanup as an opportunity to show respect for veterans at "this beautiful memorial.
"I wasn’t aware of this, but look what our great fire department did at the Englewood Veterans Memorial," said Debbie Marks, manager of Sarasota County's Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency. The county, she said, is transitioning between landscape contractors at the moment, Marks said in an email to The Daily Sun.
"They are absolutely awesome," Marks said of the firefighters.
"They're top-notch," Easton added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.