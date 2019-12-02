ENGLEWOOD — Englewood firefighters have taken the shirts off their backs — all to help others.
They especially want to help the Harrington family, who always supported them, with sales from their 2020 calendar.
For the sixth year, the Englewood Firefighters Benevolent Association issued its Englewood Area Fire Control District calendar in which firefighters pose shirtless each month. Firefighters volunteer to appear in the calendar.
Calendars are $10 each and the proceeds help the benevolent association to support nonprofits and various charitable projects, explains Krista Powell, who serves on the association's committee. The firefighters printed 1,000 copies of the calendar this year.
This year, a portion of the proceeds will go toward helping Kevin and Cecile Harrington, owners of the Simply Yum-Yum Bakery and Deli in the Lemon Bay shopping center, across from Englewood Isles on State Road 776. The Harringtons have been longtime supporters of the firefighters and sponsors of their calendar.
According to a district incident report, Harrington, 59, was involved in a car crash around on Halloween at Essence Avenue and Placida Road. Firefighters applied a tourniquet to a severely bleeding open wound on his leg, the report stated.
Harrington is still recovering from his injuries. The bakery remains closed "due to unexpected circumstances."
The calendars can be purchased at Howards Restaurant, Obee's Subs, the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, other Englewood businesses and Sam's Subs and Soups in Port Charlotte, or at the fire district's administrative office, 516 Paul Morris Drive.
For more information, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
