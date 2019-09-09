ENGLEWOOD — Michael Looney wants to see housing in Englewood that's really affordable for tradesmen and other working people.
Rents of $1,600 or more for two-bedroom units are hardly affordable for his employees at Michael J. Looney Electrical Contractors or any other local tradesmen, Looney told the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board on Monday. Looney serves on the board.
The advisory board may have an idea to encourage more affordable housing.
The CRA, which sunsets in 2029, is working its way through its revision of its five-year plan. Any revisions will need the approval of Sarasota County commissioners before they are adopted.
CRA manager Debbie Marks offered the idea that the advisory board consider setting aside $100,000 annually that could be offered as 50-50 grants to help pay Englewood Water District and other impact fees to developers who provide more affordable units.
That could make a difference in a developer's bottom line, said advisory board member Elaine Miller, an architect who often works with developers. But she suggested to use the term "attainable housing," verses labeling it "affordable housing" which can trigger state and federal bureaucratic encumbrances and requirements.
The CRA is financed with tax-increment funding, which is based upon increases to property values and the property taxes Sarasota County collects within the CRA area. The CRA saw $1.9 million allocated from the increases of property values in 2018-19 fiscal year, up from $1.6 million the previous year.
Miller saw how the CRA could expand the grants to include incentives for new development, like a small boutique hotel.
Nothing was approved Monday and won't be. The advisory board would create sub-committees to hammer out the details.
The public has only one more month to offer their input. The advisory board's next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 14 when the advisory board votes on the revised plan. Afterwards, the plan will be sent to Sarasota County Commissioners or their final approval.
For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795 or email Marks at dmarks@scgov.net or Mary Kruzel or mkruzel@scgov.net.
