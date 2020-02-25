For decades, the Ford dealership in Englewood and Matthews-Currie Ford in Nokomis were locally owned. Today, second generation Ford dealers Billy Currie and Brad Bielen employ dozens of employees and are an active part of South County.
On Wednesday, the pair donated $500 to the Lemon Bay High School JROTC after cadets raised the dealership's new 20-by-30-foot American flag up the 80-foot flagpole. The ROTC students will use the money for travel to upcoming competitions and gear.
The Sun reached out to Currie and Bielen and asked a few questions at the Englewood Ford dealership, 1908 S. McCall Road.
You just gave $500 to JROTC, how else does the dealership give back to the community?
"We are a sponsor of Englewood Beach WaterFest which is a huge economic draw for Englewood. We sponsor school drives. We supported the North Port Boys & Girls Club, North Port High School chorus, Englewood softball team, Rotary events and the Englewood Masonic Lodge and others."
Is this a family dealership?
"Yes, our dads owned the dealerships in the 1970s and then sold it in the 1980s. Then we re-bought it in 2012. My dad Matthew retired and Brad's dad Ed is close to retiring. We are the next generation. We have a team concept to the dealership."
Did you grow up locally?
"Yes, we both spent summers on Little Gasparilla Island water skiing, swimming and fishing."
How many jobs does your dealerships bring?
"Between the two dealerships we have 40 employees. We have 28 service bays. We handle over 600 auto repairs."
How many vehicles?
The dealerships have about 500 new cars on-site with about 450 used. That includes about 120 new vehicles in Englewood. If are at the Englewood dealership but see a vehicle online at the Venice dealership, we will bring it to Englewood. If you are working with a salesperson you like, we make sure that person sticks with you."
Name a major difference between Fords today and yesteryear?
"The technology keeps getting better. There's a smartphone App that you sync to your vehicle. If you are ever in a crash, it will call 911 for you with your location through the 911 assist app. The technology comes with the vehicle."
Does the dealership have Service Master Ford Technicians?
"Yes we have Bill three who handle any type of auto problem that might arise."
How about that new flag?
"It's awesome because you can see it coming off of Beach Road near McDonald's. It's a beacon for our community."
