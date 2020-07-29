ENGLEWOOD — The free Englewood Community Care Clinic closed in March due to the onset of the COVID-19 virus.
The clinic's doors remain closed, but it is ready to serve patients remotely.
The clinic closed to protect its volunteers, most of whom are 65 years or older. The clinic now is ready to serve its 3,400 existing patients remotely through telehealth.
Patients can call 941-681-2081 to request appointments.
"Patients must have access to a smart phone," said Beth Harrison, the nonprofit clinic's executive director. She explained how the process will work.
A nurse will call the patient and make a triage assessment of the patient's ailments.
Since the clinic is addressing patients remotely, Harrison said, they are asked to take their own temperature and take a blood pressure test, which are available at grocery stores, pharmacies and other places around town. Patients with diabetes are asked to be ready to provide their updated blood sugar numbers.
A doctor or other medical provider will follow up, either on a smart phone or computer. The medical provider will call in prescriptions, or address whatever follow-up treatments the patient may need.
The clinic’s patients are 18 to 64 years old, primarily people working in the service industry, construction and other jobs who cannot afford medical insurance, or who do not receive insurance from their employers. They are also those who earn too much and can’t qualify for Medicaid or other governmental assistance.
Housed in the new Mac Horton-West Charlotte County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, the clinic's doctors, nurses, other medical and non-medical staff volunteered their time to the clinic evenings before the pandemic. To learn more about the clinic, visit www.englewoodclinic.org.
While the Englewood free clinic is treating its patients remotely, the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic at 21297 Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte, is serving its patients 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.volunteercare.org or call 941-766-9570.
