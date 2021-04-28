ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Care Clinic is open to those who need medical care but can't afford it.
The free clinic is open tonight.
For the first time in a year, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the clinic is keeping its regular hours. It's open at 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in Charlotte County's Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive.
During the past year, the clinic treated patients via video visits or scheduled appointments.
Now, the clinic is prepared to see first-time and walk-in patients, executive director Beth Harrison said Wednesday.
Patients should wear masks and expect to have their temperatures taken before they are treated. The clinic does not treat COVID patients.
The clinic’s patients are 18 to 64 years old, primarily people working in the service industry, construction and other jobs who cannot afford or do not receive medical insurance from their employers.
They are also those who earn too much money and cannot qualify for Medicaid or other government assistance. The clinic, however, cannot serve those who earn more than 200% of the federal poverty level, which varies and is based upon family size.
The clinic itself is staffed with doctors, nurses, medical professionals and others who volunteer their time to serve those in need.
The nonprofit clinic primarily depends upon donations and grants to keep its doors open. The clinic also helps to pay for laboratory and other follow-up testing needed for its patients.
Since first opening its doors in January 2011, the free clinic has treated more than 3,400 individuals and scheduled more than 9,000 visits.
To learn more or volunteer, call the Englewood Community Care Clinic at 941-681-2081 or visit www.englewoodclinic.org.
