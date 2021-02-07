For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts have heard their leaders say, “A Girl Scout always leaves a place better than she found it.”
Girl Scouts from Englewood learned the importance of this mantra while participating in Outdoor Skills Day on Jan. 16 at Camp Honi Hanta on the shores of the Braden River in Bradenton.
The camp consists of 123 acres of natural property and features walking trails, a sports field, a swimming pool, archery range, river access for kayaking and canoeing, a ropes course and climbing wall. Girls spent the day learning the importance of caring for our environment and how to “Leave No Trace” when enjoying the outdoors.
“COVID-19 has truly affected every aspect of our lives, and now more than ever, we live in a world of screens,” said Niki LeVasseur, Volunteer Service Unit Manager for the Englewood area. “Every day, people of all ages are looking at smartphones, laptops, TVs, and tablets.
“It’s great for girls to ‘unplug’ and get outside to explore leadership, build skills, and develop a respect for nature. Girl Scouting gives girls an opportunity to grow, explore, and have fun under the guidance of caring.”
To limit virus exposure for girls and volunteers, event organizers took precautions, including staggering arrival and departure times, checking each person’s temperature upon arrival, holding all activities in smalls groups outside or in screenhouses, wiping down equipment between uses, encouraging frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer, and requiring masks to be worn by all participants when within six feet of others.
Englewood has five active Girl Scout troops where girls team up with others in an all-girl environment to choose exciting, hands-on activities to gain skills in four areas that form the foundation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience:
• Outdoors.
• Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
• Life skills.
• Entrepreneurship.
For members who are not comfortable meeting in person, the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida council and Girl Scouts of USA offer virtual and at-home programs and activities. Some troops hold virtual meetings or offer members options to log in to in-person troop meetings using online meeting tools.
For more information about Girl Scouts, visit www.gsgcf.org, or contact Connie Martin, Community Manager with Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, at 239-776-0751 or conniem@gsgcf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.