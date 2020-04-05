ENGLEWOOD — Give out a shout to those who are on the front lines of Englewood's fight against the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.
Starting this week, and continuing each Friday at 6:30 p.m., Englewood residents, from wherever they're "social distancing," are encouraged every evening to start cheering or clapping or toasting doctors and nurses, first responders and all others in Englewood who serve on the front lines of combating the virus.
"Dear Neighbors: Englewood is such a special community," Mary C. Smedley wrote in an email shout-out to the community. "Now, more than ever, it is important to show our appreciation and celebrate the collective good of our neighbors — especially first responders — the police, firefighters, nurses, doctors, and essential workers within the community."
"We invite everyone to join in a community 'clap/cheer/toast,' from your balcony, window, driveway or dock at 6:30 p.m. each day," she encouraged Englewood residents. "Come out, say hello from safe distances, and let’s join together in a community cheer. Raise a glass, clap your hands, give a big cheer — in support of our community and the people that make it an amazing place to live."
She hopes participants will email her their photos and videos to her at MarySmedley@michaelsaunders.com. The photos and videos will then be shared on social media platforms under the hashtag #ENGClaps.
The realty company's founder, Michael Saunders, encourages all her offices to lend a positive message to these trying times in the communities they serve.
The shout-outs join those by New Yorkers from their balconies and windows of their apartments and elsewhere who have been cheering their hospital's personnel and first responders.
At least one New Yorker went literary in his shout-outs.
On April 1 as part of his daily updates to www.wired.com, Craig Smith said, "I can’t possibly be the first person to shout out the first four lines of 'The Wasteland' by T.S. Eliot. But first or not, I can’t resist: 'April is the cruelest month, breeding / Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing / Memory and desire, stirring / Dull roots with spring rain.' ”
No matter what individuals want to shout out, Englewood and any other communities can join in the chorus of those who let their support be heard for all those who are serving and protecting the community during these trying times.
