For 25 years, members of the Englewood Shell Club have met, studied, laughed, traveled, hunted and learned about shells. The club celebrated its 25-year "Shellabration" this week at the Englewood Elks Lodge. Members had cupcakes, a silent auction and celebrated lunch with Barbara Meyers, the founding mother who helped start the club. For the anniversary party, everyone received shells as a gift. There are about 120 members. They go on day trips to explore shells throughout the region. Club members meet 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of October-February, at the Elks Lodge 2378 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Visit www.englewoodshell.club to learn more.
Englewood group has 25th anniversary shellabration
- ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH STAFF WRITER
