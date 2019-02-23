For a small area off the beaten path, the Englewood area has seen more than its share of diverse happenings over the years, and some illustrious people have come to visit. These included a world-famous author, an equally famous marine scientist and a notorious criminal.
1897: Chicago socialites
The Nichols brothers, developers of Englewood, had finished the construction of their hotel, The Englewood Inn, which would provide upscale accommodations for the potential land buyers they were bringing to the area.
The brothers evidently had good contacts in the Chicago area, their hometown. They were able to lure many illustrious people of the day to visit their hotel, which included Andrew Jergens of Jergens Lotion and Woodbury Soap, and George W. Baker who made his millions making chocolate.
The classy hotel bragged about its ballroom and that it was “conducted in a high-class northern style.” It sadly burned to the ground in 1909.
1920s: Inventor of the brassiere
A Sarasota newspaper social column stated Mary Phelps Jacob, a New York socialite, had visited Grove City. The date on the paper is missing, but I assume it was the 1920s. What made Mrs. Jacob an illustrious visitor was the fact she was the inventor of the modern-day brassiere. In 1914, she received a patent, which she later sold to Warner Brothers, a ladies undergarment company. Mrs. Jacob, who had a reputation as being, “utterly scandalous,” was quoted as saying, “I can’t say the brassiere will ever take as great a place in history as the steam boat, but I did invent it.”
Whatever was she doing in tiny Grove City? Could she have been on a visiting yacht that came for the fishing?
1927: World-famous author
At the time of his visit, James Oliver Curwood was considered the most well-read, well-known adventure writer in the world. He was then, and still is, in the same elite class with Zane Grey and Jack London, although their names remain more well-known.
Curwood’s brother Edward had moved here and built several rental cottages on South McCall Road. Edward convinced his brother the location overlooking pristine Lemon Bay would make a perfect spot for a writing studio. It was in one of the little stone cottages that still stand, James wrote his last book, “Green Timber.”
Curwood wrote exciting outdoor stories of adventure, mystery and romance — all laid against the background of the great Canadian north country.
Gossip surrounded Curwood’s every move in Englewood. It included this from resident Otto Gottfried, who said, “Mr. Curwood sat at the kitchen table in one of his brother’s cottages, with his feet in a bucket of ice water, supposedly to set the mood for the Great Frozen North he was writing about.”
1931: Marine biologists arrive
Its full name was the Bass Biological Laboratory and Zoological Research Supply Company, but it was called the Bass Lab and founded by John Foster Bass.
Construction of the large compound that was to house Florida’s first full-time mainland marine biology lab began in 1927. Included were several uniquely designed log cabins that served as living quarters for visiting scientists who were offered educational grants, so to speak, by Bass. Three or four scientists at a time worked and lived at the Bass Lab, staying for several months at a time.
Perhaps as many as 100 scientists from North America and Europe came to Englewood to collect specimens and write reports in various fields of marine science.
The list of ex-alumni who visited the Bass Lab reads like a “Who’s Who” of marine biologists. It includes, among others, Drs. Stewart Springer, Archie Carr and Donald Zinn, all of whom became world-famous marine scientists.
1955: Vanderbilts open marine lab
The Bass Lab closed in 1944, but became the inspiration for the Vanderbilt family to found the Cape Haze Marine Lab.
Dr. Eugenie Clark, a young ichthyologist who had already made quite a name for herself, was named lab director. The lab enjoyed terrific success. Many world-famous scientists visited, including Jacques Cousteau.
In 1960, the lab moved to Siesta Key. In 1967 the name was changed to Mote Marine.
1968: ‘Flight for freedom ends in swamp’
So read the headline of the Englewood Herald, followed by, “Charlotte deputies end Florida’s biggest manhunt.”
This was a different kind of illustrious visitor to our area: an uninvited notorious criminal on the run. Gary Krist had kidnapped Barbara Mackle, daughter of Robert Mackle, a well-known and wealthy Florida land developer.
Barbara was abducted and buried alive in a coffin-like box near Atlanta, Georgia. Krist demanded a ransom of $500,00. The ransom was paid and Barbara was rescued by the FBI, after she had been in the coffin for 83 hours.
The hunt for the perpetrator ended in our area. The FBI said they couldn’t believe the easy trail Krist left. It led to Hog Island, where the Myakka River meets Charlotte Harbor near El Jobean. The paper reported at 12:15 Sunday, Dec. 22, a welcome message came over the radio from Charlotte County deputies McLeod and Buffington, “We’ve got him — we’re bringing him in!
