ENGLEWOOD — With a new administrator and temporary location, Englewood Helping Hand is embracing changes while still doing what the name implies — helping in the community.
Helping Hand is a nonprofit social services agency that helps with food and funding for Englewood's needy. It receives no government funding from either Sarasota or Charlotte counties. It serves Englewood residents with rental assistance, food and utility bills.
Helping Hand is run mostly through volunteer helpers, a board of directors and donations from many local churches, nonprofits and private donors. The pantry also works with All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota for monthly food giveaways.
The board of directors, led by president Mark Rennie, recently hired Lance Anderson as the new pantry administrator.
This week, Anderson and Rennie are doing some heavy lifting. They are temporarily moving from their cramped and rickety old building on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church to the other side of the property bordering Pine Street.
Soon, they will be in their new building.
"We have been permitted for a temporary storage facility and will be taking in and handing out food from this building until our new one is built," Rennie said. "We will be breaking ground on our new building, which is about 200 yards from our old building on the church campus."
The church is bulldozing the old building and making room for a storage unit that will house items collected for the annual church rummage sales.
For years, the Helping Hand board and volunteers raised money for a new facility. Now plans are in place for a $370,000 building with running water, bathrooms, kitchen, food pantry, office and a drive-in garage to unpack food. The church gave Helping Hand a 99-year lease of the land for $1 a year.
After COVID-19 hit, many more families and homeless campers needed food and social services locally.
"For the past few years, people had to deal with Hurricane Irma, red tide and now corona," Rennie said. "In the old days prior to COVID, we would see 35 clients with three or four kids and feed about 120 people. Since 2017, we have seen a 25 to 30% increase. Then in 2020 it went up another 15%.
"Just before Christmas we had a line of more than 110 people that circled around the church," he said. "It was almost unsustainable, but we managed it. We just didn't have enough space for all the food needed to help. That's why we need a new building."
The pantry cut days in half. Volunteers give out food from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. This week only, food will be given near the back of the church. Beginning next week, clients can line up for food at the new storage unit on the property.
Anderson is looking forward to meeting new people. He said the volunteer base is good right now.
"During the summer months we may need some help," he said. "We hope to be in our new building eight months after they start construction. We are going to put up a temporary privacy fence to distance our clients from the children at the preschool at the church when they are out on the playground."
If you would like to donate, visit www.englewoodhelpinghand.org to learn more or call 941-474-5864 or drop off donations at their building behind the church at 700 E. Dearborn St.
