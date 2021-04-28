ENGLEWOOD — A $2,000 check from the Lions will buy food for Englewood Helping Hand this summer.
The Englewood Lions Club recently raised money for Englewood Helping Hand, Meals on Wheels and the Jubliee Center all in Englewood.
The Lions Help the Hungry donation came at a good time for the Helping Hand food pantry.
"We are going to put the donation amount to start purchasing food from All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota," Kim Bruemleve, a board member. "All Faiths sells us the food at a discount. Through the pandemic, it's been given for free but we will have to start paying in May."
All Faiths brings a free food and vegetable truck noon to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road. A group of hunger hero volunteers from Englewood Helping Hand work at each food giveaway.
In addition to buying food, Helping Hand need donations of pancake mix, dried fruit, canned fruit, snacks, mac and cheese and instant mashed potatoes. They are asking for donations only when they are open.
Englewood Helping Hand is switching to summer hours beginning June 2. They will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Since the pandemic, Helping Hand has seen about a 30% increase in families.
"It's been steady for a while now," Bruemleve said. "But we are seeing more homeless come for help."
Helping Hand is a nonprofit social services agency that doesn't get government funding. It operates through donations from supportive organizations like the Lions Club, several local churches and others who want to help Englewood residents in need.
Helping Hand is building a $370,000 facility about 200 yards from the old building. It includes running water, bathrooms, kitchen, a food pantry, office and a drive-in garage to unpack food. The church gave Helping Hand a 99-year lease of the land for $1 a year.
For more information on Englewood Helping Hand, call 941-474-5864.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.