ENGLEWOOD — In 1993, Englewood Community Hospital donated the giant ceremonial scissors to the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, used for years to “cut the ribbon” as a new business opened in the community.
On Friday, the chamber celebrated HCA Florida Englewood Hospital’s new name with a different pair of over-sized pair.
But the hospital’s long legacy in Englewood didn’t go unnoticed.
“We have those scissors in the lobby of the chamber,” said Kim Parks, membership coordinator for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce Friday morning at the hospital parking lot before the ceremony. “I was going to take them off the wall to show you all how the hospital supported the chamber so many years ago.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a way for new Chief Executive Officer Steve Young to introduce himself to the Leadership Englewood class of 2022 — who were there for health care day — and others from the Venice and North Port chambers of commerce. He said the transition to the name HCA Florida Englewood Hospital signals the hospital’s connection to a leading collaborative health care network in the state.
Florida Healthcare connects approximately 11,000 medical staff physicians and more than 77,000 caregivers, 49 hospitals and more than 450 physician practices, freestanding emergency rooms and urgent care centers.
“Our hospital has a 36-year tradition of taking care of patients like family,” Young said.
He said it’s been “nationally recognized” in hospital safety grades by the Leapfrog Group 19 consecutive times.
“We cared for over 20,000 patients through our emergency department last year,” he said. “We are doubling the size of our emergency department and investing $10 million into our community.”
That project will be completed by the fall, he said.
Young said with the population growth of the area has led to the hospital assisting the most amount of patients in 2021. He noted there has been a steady decline of patients with COVID-19. At one point, it was 60%; now it’s about 17%.
The 100-bed, acute care hospital has a team of 44 active and affiliated physicians and 336 colleagues who deliver advanced, collaborative care.
In 2020, the hospital provided more than $2.5 million in uncompensated care.
Young said the doctors and nurses worked extremely hard during the pandemic. He said HCA offered a constant support system for the health care workers to ensure their mental and physical health.
Young said while the pandemic canceled many community events, the hospital and its staff will become active in the community again.
“We like a local approach of engagement in the community,” he said. “I think it gives us a larger scale of philanthropic opportunities.”
