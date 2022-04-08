ENGLEWOOD — What's the main theme for the $10 million renovation at HCA Florida Englewood Hospital?
To give medical staff the ability to treat patients more efficiently.
The expanded emergency services will soon open at 700 Medical Blvd.
The project is being done in two phases, and all the nearby hospital departments are functioning fully.
The first renovations include a new Emergency Room registration and waiting area, a fast-track process, updated exam rooms and a private consultation room. All systems and equipment were upgraded for energy efficiency with new LED lights and reflects current design trends in health care.
"Patient feedback indicated safety is No. 1," CEO Steve Young said in an interview with The Daily Sun. "It's why we made the choice to have our security office in the waiting room of the new ER. Our patients will find it's clean and safe."
Young said the expansion increased from two bays to 18 for patients who will be seen more quickly now.
"Increasing the capacity helps the hospital stay ahead of the health care needs of our growing community and the Southwest Florida region," he said.
There are many amenities, all designed to calm and serve people who come to seek medical attention, explained Paul Evans, the hospital's vice president of operations.
The new modern decor and gray walls, computer and phone plug-ins in the waiting area, to the availability of mobile X-ray units and other diagnostic devices in the bays, are all designed to give patients a more positive experience in the ER.
Evans and a team of employees worked together on the design and upgrades — always considering the patients' best interests during their ER stay. The hospital added an automated self-check in station for patients if they come to the ER late at night and there's no greeter at the desk.
"No matter what time it is, patients want to be in and out of the ER in two hours," he said.
He said there are mobile X-ray machines, a pharmacy, supplies, a system to send labs taken onsite to hospital lab and other upgrades all help with the speed of care at the hospital.
"The goal is to not have patients in the waiting room," Evans said. "The goal is to have them checked in and moved to an area to begin addressing their needs. The goal is to always have them in motion and not just sitting there."
Evans added there are flat-screen TVs in the exam area for patients to watch while patients while waiting to be seen or while awaiting test results.
The needs of staff members were also a priority when designing the new space. The placement of the pharmacy, patient rooms and even the break room were designed for the shortest possible distance for nurses. The break room has a window, which is something nurses requested.
Added to the services is a new bronchoscopy and endoscopy suite.
The second phase, with construction underway, includes a new nurses station, two behavioral health safe rooms to help with potentially suicidal patients. There's expanded trauma suites to treat patients who can't travel to trauma centers. The final phase is expected to be completed in the fall.
"Upon completion, the Emergency Department will expand the number of patient areas to 18 as part of the nearly 8,000-square-foot renovation," Young said. "We estimate about 20,000 new homes will be added to the population growth in the region. We are preparing for those needs."
When work is complete, the entrance to the Emergency Department will move to its permanent location at the east side of the hospital.
Meanwhile, emergency services will continue 24 hours per day, seven days a week without interruption throughout the project which is expected to be complete in about four months.
There are 70 active physicians at the 100-bed hospital. However, with telemedicine, the hospital uses about 350 doctors. The hospital also has an on-call psychologist and psychiatrist.
Last year, the hospital experienced a record-breaking 5,200 patients who came from Sarasota, Venice, North Port, Charlotte and Lee counties and Englewood. Prior to the pandemic, there were about 4,500 patients seen in one year.
"The pandemic was challenging, but we have some really special people here who care so much about their patients," Young said. "The lifetime of a pandemic usually lasts a month to a year. It's hard to believe we are going on three years of this pandemic. No matter what comes our way, our caregivers are resilient and we are ready."
