ENGLEWOOD — A house fire in Englewood was electrical and started in a detached shed on the property, fire officials said Monday. It spread quickly, causing damage to the main house.

No one was injured, but one house cat died as a result of the fire.

Englewood firefighters went to a house on the 7000 block of Tuxedo Street in Englewood at about 5 p.m. Sunday, said Lt. Adam Baer of the Englewoood Area Fire Control District. One person was home at the time it started, but was unaware of the fire until the trucks arrived. Six engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and and battalion commander were sent to the home. 

Firefighters found cats inside and got them outside. Firefighters used their special animal breathing mask to try to revive some of the pets that were overcome by the smoke. One of the four cats, an older pet, died, Baer said, as a result of smoke and stress.

The homeowners had closed on the property in May and had been upgrading the electricity in the main part of the house.

